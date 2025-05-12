NBA Draft

Duke’s Cooper Flagg is NBA Draft Lottery’s Grand Prize

The Duke superstar will undoubtedly go No. 1. The only question left is "where to?"

Derek Parker

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) controls the ball against Houston Cougars forward J'Wan Roberts (13) during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) controls the ball against Houston Cougars forward J'Wan Roberts (13) during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

In leading the Duke Blue Devils to a Final Four appearance, forward Cooper Flagg etched his name into collegiate history books.

It wouldn’t be just the fiery NCAA Tournament performances, though. First came his slow rise through preps ranks as a two-way force, improving year after year on both sides of the ball. 

Then, a dominant showing in his first-ever game for the Blue Devils: 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 30-plus-point win over his home state of Maine. That production would follow him throughout the course of his lone college season, as he poured on 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals and blocks apiece while shooting a blistering 48% overall and 39% from three.

With the stats and shine, accolades would follow, including the National Player of the Year Award, as well as the Wooden Award. Flagg’s box-plus-minus of 16.3 — an advanced stat that estimates a player’s overall contribution when on-court — is rivaled only by freshmen Zion Williamson, who posted a ludicrous 20.1

All this and more has made Flagg the grand prize of the 2025 NBA Draft lottery: the future No. 1 pick. All that remains is which team it will be, which will be found out at 6 p.m. CT tonight.

The Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets all own the shared 14% chance at Flagg. But based off last year’s draft lottery — where Atlanta jumped to No. 1 despite just a 3% chance — anything can happen.

The draft lottery kicks off at 6 p.m. CT. Barring a near-unprecedented shift in the rankings, Flagg will learn his landing spot in mere hours.

feed

Published
Derek Parker
DEREK PARKER

Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association, and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020, and has experience working in print, video and radio.

Home/Newsfeed