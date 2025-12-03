Duke Forward Patrick Ngongba II Dominates Florida's Star Frontcourt

From Feb. 17 to March 27, when he finally stepped into consistent minutes, Patrick Ngongba II emerged as one of Duke’s most reliable contributors. During that stretch, he averaged 18.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per 40 minutes, flashing the post scoring, short-roll playmaking, and interior defense that made him a standout in high school at Paul VI.

His late-season surge generated legitimate excitement about the role he could play this year—and through nine games, he’s already validating it.

On Tuesday night against Florida, Ngongba stuffed the box score with 11 points, five assists, five rebounds, and five blocks, showcasing the versatility that makes some scouts believe he can be a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The sophomore forward has been given responsibility—and with it, impact.

Ngongba’s passing stood out immediately. Operating from the top of the key, he delivered precise standstill passes that initiated actions, hit cutters, and found shooters without hesitation. His reads were quick, his timing sharp, and his accuracy consistent, forcing Florida to honor him as a facilitator.

He also knocked down his first two threes, looking far more comfortable stretching the floor than he did last season. The improved confidence behind the arc gave Duke a valuable release valve when its primary offensive actions failed.

As a pick-and-roll roller, Ngongba excelled at making himself available, slipping into gaps for short-roll touches and finishing plays with force and composure. p

Defensively, Ngongba shut down the paint. If he wasn’t blocking a shot, he was altering one. Despite lacking elite vertical athleticism, he won with anticipation, positioning, and physicality around the rim.

His rotations were decisive, he absorbed contact without losing balance, and he consistently arrived early enough to erase high-quality attempts. Florida struggled to generate anything easy inside when he was on the floor — the continuation of a notable trend to begin the season.

According to Hoop Explorer, the Blue Devils' defense has been 9.6 points better per 100 possessions with Ngongba on the floor than when he’s off, and they shoot 10.8 percent worse at the rim when he is on the floor.

Ngongba’s performance against one of the best frontcourts in the country didn’t just resemble the flashes he showed last spring—it expanded on them on a national stage.

If this is the starting point, the expectations he carried into the season may already be due for an upward revision.