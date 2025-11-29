NBA Prospects Derrion Reid, Chase Ross Shine in Black Friday Showdown

Thanksgiving and its festivities have come to a close, but even after Turkey Day, there were still a few exciting Black Friday college basketball matchups on the hardwood.

As NCAA teams continue their non-conference slates, early-season events and tournaments have taken place over the past week. A handful of high-profile squads squared off in the recent Players Era Festival and the Arcisure Series.

Even aside from these events, there were a few entertaining neutral site matchups. Oklahoma defeated Marquette from Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago on Friday afternoon. The Sooners notched a 75-74 victory against the Golden Eagles behind 24 points from Nijel Pack.

Alongside Pack's efforts, sophomore wing Derrion Reid had a solid showing for Porter Moser's squad.

Reid tallied 15 points, a steal, a block and 0 turnovers in the Sooners' win, knocking down a few crucial 3-point attempts in the clutch to help OU secure a win. The Alabama transfer shot 6-of-10 from the field and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.

Originally from Grovetown, Georgia, Reid played high school basketball for Prolific Prep in California, the same school that produced potential top pick Darryn Peterson and New Orleans Pelicans big man Yves Missi, among others.

Reid was a five-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, rated the No. 10 overall prospect and No. 2 power forward in the class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. Reid spent his freshman year at Alabama, where he averaged 6 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 45% from the field and 26.3% from 3-point range in 14 minutes per game across 24 appearances and 3 starts.

This season at Oklahoma, Reid has started all 7 contests for the Sooners, averaging 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 47.3% from the field and 28.6% from deep. Listed at 6-foot-8 and 226 pounds, the potential 2026 NBA prospect has good size on the wing and could garner attention from scouts if he has a productive stretch during SEC play.

For Marquette, senior guard Chase Ross led the way with 21 points, adding 5 rebounds and 3 assists while committing 0 turnovers in the narrow defeat. Ross shot 8-of-15 from the field and 2-of-5 from beyond the arc against the Sooners.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, Ross is averaging 20.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals in the Golden Eagles' first 8 games of the 2025-26 season.

