Egor Demin: A Sleeper for 2026 Rookie of the Year
The NBA's Rookie of the Year award may not always guarantee a successful future, but it's a coveted award that every rookie is gunning for, nonetheless. From winners ranging from future Hall of Famers like LeBron James and Kevin Durant, to eventual role players like Tyreke Evans and Michael Carter-Williams, the award might have the most unique history of any NBA plaque.
The award goes to the rookie who had the best individual season, not who's projected to have the best career, meaning that many times the winner obtains it through a result of opportunity – see the aforementioned Carter-Williams blank slate 76ers roster.
Demin has the talent needed to put up impressive numbers, but may benefit from his situation more than anything en route to a potential Rookie of the Year campaign.
The Nets have an abundance of minutes, usage and shots to be filled on their current roster, as veterans Cameron Johnson and D'Angelo Russell have departed, with the futures of Cam Thomas and Nic Claxton still unknown.
Since being selected No. 8 overall, Demin seems to have become a focal point for the Nets. Coming into the NBA as an oversized, 6-foot-9 point guard is attractive for any team to build around, and that seems to be the mindset for the Nets. He could fill the void as a primary ball-handler and run the team's offense, generating easy counting stats.
Demin averaged 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game last season with BYU, but shooting woes were apparent as he shot just 27.3 percent on 4.7 attempts per game. It's a small sample size, but Demin shot 43.5 percent from deep on 7.7 attempts per game through three Summer League contests – a promising sign.
It's bold to think Demin may have that level of green light at the next level, but even the go-ahead of 60-70 percent of that volume would suffice for Demin to average double-digit points at the least.
Where his bread-and-butter would come in play, however, is his playmaking potential. Demin has a real shot to lead next year's rookies in assists per game, given his likely status as a starter.
The pieces currently surrounding Demin can help him flourish as a facilitator, with a roll-man like Day'Ron Sharpe, spot-up shooter like Michael Porter Jr. and a supporting cast of transition-oriented wings. If the Nets were to opt into a fast-paced, high-octane style of offense that maximizes possession count, Demin could put up gaudy numbers for rookie standards.
The one blockade in his way would be the potential return of Thomas, who's a restricted free agent. Thomas has taken at least 18 shots per game in both of the last two seasons, and isn't exactly a fluid player within a team system. He's been knocked for being a ball-stopper, disrupting offensive flows to hunt his own shot, which would obviously take away opportunity from Demin.
While No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg will have a head start as the Rookie of the Year favorite, don't sleep on Demin's chances as an underdog.