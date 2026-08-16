Evaluating Texas’ Trio of 2027 NBA Draft Prospects 

The Texas basketball team is fresh off a trip to the Sweet 16, and could be even better in 2026-27.

As head coach Sean Miller enters his second season at the helm, the Longhorns enter the upcoming campaign with multiple key pieces returning, a few productive transfers and a highly touted incoming freshman.

Miller has assembled a strong roster, and Texas projects to be one of the top teams in the SEC. If the Longhorns live up to expectations, there is a chance that the team could have multiple players picked in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Here’s a look at three Longhorns’ prospects in the 2027 class.

Austin Goosby

Entering his freshman season at Texas, Goosby was rated the No. 19 overall player and No. 4 combo guard in the 2026 recruiting class by 247Sports.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, the McDonald’s All-American has the size and skill set to make an impact for Miller’s squad early on.

Goosby, the brother of Texas football player Trevor Goosby, has solid athletic traits that could garner attention from NBA teams, but the incoming freshman needs to have a solid season as a perimeter shooter to raise his draft stock.

If Goosby turns in a solid debut season, he could be a first-round pick in the 2027 class.

David Punch

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 245 pounds, Punch transferred from TCU to Texas after two seasons with the Horned Frogs.

As a sophomore, the former four-star recruit averaged 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, two assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 50.3% from the field and 23.9% from beyond the arc.

Punch offers a versatile skill set that could make him a solid role player at the next level. Similar to Goosby, though, the rising junior needs to improve as a 3-point shooter to reach his full potential.

Another productive season, this time against SEC competition, could be enough to vault Punch into first-round conversations.

Matas Vokietaitis

Vokietaitis enters his second season at Texas after transferring from Florida Atlantic ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

In his first year with the Longhorns, the 7-foot, 255-pound big man averaged 15.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game while shooting 61.9% from the field.

With great size, Vokietaitis could be a valuable frontcourt rotation piece in the NBA and has the potential to be a first-round pick in 2027.