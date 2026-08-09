2027 NBA Draft: College Basketball's Most Prolific Returning Scorers

Most of college basketball's top scorers from 2025-26 have moved on to the NBA, but a few players who were among the NCAA's best scorers return for the 2026-27 season.

PJ Haggerty and Juke Harris, who eached ranked among the top 10 in the NCAA for total points in 2025-26, will each return to college basketball for the 2026-27 season.

Both players have the potential to be among the most productive college basketball players in the nation during the upcoming campaign, and could be prospects in the 2027 NBA Draft.

PJ Haggerty, Texas A&M

A veteran guard who has played four years of college basketball, Texas A&M will be Haggerty's fifth stop in five years.

After appearing in just six games as a true freshman at TCU, Haggerty has averaged more than 21 points per game each of the past three seasons. The fifth-year senior spent his redshirt freshman season at Tulsa, where he averaged 21.2 points per game, followed by a year at Memphis that saw Haggerty notch 21.7 points per game.

In 2025-26 at Kansas State, the skilled scorer averaged 23.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 48.9% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range. Haggerty finished tied with Labaron Philon at No. 10 in the nation for total points with 725 and ranked No. 4 in points per game behind only Darius Acuff Jr., Jordan Riley and AJ Dybantsa.

Haggerty tested the NBA Draft Waters in 2025, measuring 6-foot-2-and-a-quarter without shoes at the NBA Combine, also recording a 6-foot-6-and-a-half wingspan.

With a solid senior season against SEC competition, Haggerty's scoring prowess could earn the veteran guard spot in the second round, but his size and age will likely prevent the former Wildcat from being a premier prospect in the 2027 class.

After two seasons at Wake Forest, Harris entered the transfer portal and declared for the 2026 NBA Draft, but elected to return to school and play for the Volunteers.

Harris enjoyed a breakout sophomore season for the Demon Deacons, averaging 21.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 44.4% from the field and 33.2% from 3-point range on 7.5 attempts per game.

Harris had the potential to be a first-round pick in the 2026 class following an impressive campaign, but could solidify his position in the top 30 of the 2027 NBA Draft with a strong junior season. Listed at 6-foot-7 and 200 pounds, another strong campaign, this time against SEC competition, would help boost Harris' draft stock.

Harris finished the 2025-26 season ranked No. 6 in total points with 750, coming in behind Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Acuff, Dominique Daniels and Nick Martinelli.