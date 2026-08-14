Who are the Top Junior Prospects in the 2027 NBA Draft Class?

In addition to a few highly touted incoming freshman, the 2027 NBA Draft is slated to include a number of talented returning players.

While Tyran Stokes, Jordan Smith Jr., Caleb Holt and others will likely compete for the top spot in the class, there are a handful of veterans who could also be premier picks in the upcoming draft.

Here's a look at the top juniors in the 2027 class.

Harris spent the first two years of his college career at Wake Forest, where he averaged 21.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 44.4% from the field and 33.2% from 3-point range on 7.5 attempts per game as a sophomore.

Following his breakout campaign, Harris had the potential to be a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but opted for a return to college, transferring to Tennessee for his junior season.

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 200 pounds, the former four-star prospect's scoring prowess and size on the perimeter could land Harris in the first round of the 2027 NBA Draft.

A former five-star prospect, Ngongba also enjoyed a breakout sophomore season in 2025-26.

The 6-foot-11, 250-pound big man averaged 10.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, two assists and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 60.6% from the field and 25.8% from beyond the arc in his second season at Duke.

With another strong campaign for the Blue Devils, Ngongba could be a lottery pick in the 2027 class.

Billy Richmond III, Arkansas

Richmond averaged 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, two assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 56.3% from the field and 25.9% from deep as a sophomore at Arkansas in 2025-26.

Following a strong 2025-26 campaign, Richmond had the potential to be selected in the 2026 NBA Draft, but elected to spend another year with the Razorbacks.

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 205 pounds, Richmond is an explosive athlete who could be a first-round pick in 2027 with another solid season.

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

Tanner also tested the NBA Draft in 2026, but chose to return to school.

Tanner's size is likely a concern for NBA teams, as the Commodores' standout measured 5-foot-10-and-three-quarters at the combine while recording a 6-foot-4-and-a-quarter wingspan.

Despite his size, though, Tanner's skill set gives the rising junior a chance to be picked in the first round of the 2027 class.

As a sophomore, the All-SEC honoree averaged 19.5 points, 5.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game while shooting 48.5% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc.

Other juniors to watch

Flory Bidunga, Louisville

Jacob Cofie, USC

Paul McNeil Jr., NC State

David Punch, Texas

Moustapha Thiam, Michigan

Matas Vokietaitis, Texas