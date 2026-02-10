Evaluating the Best Fits for the Grizzlies at the 2026 NBA Draft

Having traded Jaren Jackson Jr. at the NBA's trade deadline, it seems the Memphis Grizzlies are finally trending in a different direction, building through the draft around young pieces like Cedric Coward and Zach Edey.

It's a great time to pivot, as the 2026 NBA Draft is one of the best classes in some time, offering top-tier prospects, and depth throughout.

Below, we’ll give a high, medium and low-range prospect that the Grizzlies could look to nab in the ’26 draft:

Cameron Boozer, Duke

While Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa offer some of the highest ceilings in the class, Duke forward Cameron Boozer is sneakily one of the best players in the country, and profiles perfectly as a Grizzly.

His scoring isn’t as flashy as his No. 1 counterparts, mostly relying on strength, touch and positioning, but he’s still managed a ridiculous 23.3 points on 58% shooting overall, and his 3-point percentage of 38% on great volume puts him in rare air for his size.

Defensively, Boozer’s stiffer athleticism leads to more work in the in-between areas, jumping lanes, staying upright without fouling and using timely rotations.

The draw will be his steadiness and winning impact, which Memphis more than anyone could likely appreciate.

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

Joshua Jefferson has long been an impactful collegiate player, dating back to time with St. Mary’s, but has again improved in his senior season with Iowa State, earning draft buzz in the process.

He’s a do-it-all forward-slash-wing at 6-foot-8, averaging 17.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 50% from the floor and 41% from three. He’s been known as a streaky and inconsistent shooter, but his senior mark on better volume has bolstered his pro outlook significantly, if it sticks.

Jefferson has genuine point forward ability, on top of elite positional rebounding and workable defense, making him an easy fit for the Grizzlies, even as they enter a new era centered around youth.

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt’s lead guard in Tyler Tanner has quickly boosted his stock in a Year 2 breakout with the Commodores.

His statistical profile has plenty to love: 18.6 points, 5.3 assists top just 2.0 turnovers and 2.5 steals per game, while shooting 49% overall and 39% from three. The catch is that Tanner stands at just 6-foot, and is cruising toward an NBA that seems to be leaning away from small guards.

Tanner’s defensive acumen and athleticism quell height concerns pretty well. He’s dunked the ball 16 times in 23 games, signifying real vertical pop, and has posted an absurd 4.3% steal percentage.

The Grizzlies have some history showing they’re not height averse if the stats back it up, and Tanner could certainly be a target.