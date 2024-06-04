First Two-Day NBA Draft to air on ESPN, ABC
The upcoming 2024 NBA Draft — which will take place across multiple days for the first time ever — is set to air on both ESPN and ABC.
The draft will begin on Wednesday, June 26, showing on both ABC and ESPN. The second day on Thursday, June 27, will only air on ESPN. Naturally, the first day will feature the first round, with the second day featuring picks No. 30-60.
The idea behind moving to a two-day event is largely built around slowing down the hectic second-round pace, where teams have progressively less time to make selections deeper in the draft. Teams will now have a full night to prepare for the second round, in addition to more time when on the clock.
"We did hear from our teams that these second-round picks have become increasingly important," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said back in February. "And their ability to reset, not just to have more time, which we've offered between picks in the second round, going from two minutes to four minutes, but, in addition, the opportunity to reset after the first round in the draft, to reassess what their needs are and have that data, consider that, was something they were very interested. That was from the team standpoint."
Day 1 will kick off at 7 p.m. CT, with Day 2 beginning at 3 p.m.
