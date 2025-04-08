Florida Coasts to Title Win Over Houston
On Monday, the NCAA Tournament's two remaining teams faced off, with the Florida Gators mounting a double-digit come-from-behind win to take down Kelvin Sampson’s Houston Cougars.
The game had a myriad of potential 2025 NBA Draft prospects, including Milos Uzan, Terrance Arceneaux and Joseph Tugler on the Cougar’s end, as well as Walter Clayton Jr., Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh on Florida’s side.
Ultimately, Florida’s trio would come out on top, relying on its two-way prowess that helped it become one of the best team’s in the nation all year. Point guard Walter Clayton Jr. saw a down shooting night — going for just 11 points on 3-for-10 shooting — but the Gators still managed to grind their way back in with an all-around effort.
The first half was all Houston, highlighted by the two-way prowess of LJ Cryer and a mix of other Cougars.
The second half was a foul-heavy one for the Gators initially, as they struggled to find the balance between physicality and discipline for the first half of the period. Eventually, though, they made their move, taking a lead with under 10 minutes to play in the game before a Houston counter-punch. The Gators would re-grab it with seconds remaining in the game, and coast from there.
Not only did the Gators come out the victors on Monday, the Florida trio undoubtedly projects to be better at the professional level, with all three either in or nearing first round games in 2025. Houston’s group is undoubtedly talented in their own right, but as it stands now own second round grades, per most experts.
Clayton — despite his initially slow performance on Monday — leads the pack after a dominant pair of games in the Elite Eight and Final Four. In the NBA, he should be a capable handler with the ability to put the ball through the ring, despite being a tad undersized at 6-foot-3.
With the college season now over, NBA decision-makers have only a few months to gather into ahead of the ’25 draft.