Florida's Alex Condon Impresses in Win Over Merrimack

Heading into the season, there were many questions regarding the Florida Gators' new look. With a few stars leaving for the NBA following a National Championship win earlier in the year, how would they rebound and attempt to defend their title?

Through the first five games, Florida is 4-1 and looking good enough to get back to the mountaintop. Most recently, the Gators stomped over Merrimack on Friday with an 80-45 win in Gainesville. The No. 10 team in the country got great production from its newcomers, but one returner stood out and reinforced his status as a potential candidate for the 2026 NBA Draft.

Alex Condon, an integral part of the starting lineup, recorded his third double-double of the season with 20 points and 11 rebounds. The 6-foot-11 center was extremely efficient, shooting 8-for-14 from the field and hitting four of five free throws.

Condon had the chance to enter the 2025 NBA Draft as a legitimate prospect, but ultimately withdrew to spend the 2025-26 season with Florida. Thus far, that decision is paying off, as he's averaging 17.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. He's certainly a force on both ends of the floor.

At 21 years old, Condon doesn't fit the 'young prospect with untapped potential' label, but rather a distinguished college basketball star who has the chance to be a contributor for an NBA team. Draft Digest's big board has him at No. 21, one spot in front of fellow teammate Boogie Fland.

What makes Condon such an enticing prospect is his strong interior presence. Despite weighing 230 pounds as a big man, he has a relentless motor and can finish in every which way. His biggest strength is as a rim runner and screener in the pick-and-roll, finding ways to free himself up around the basket.

If he ends up in the NBA, a challenge will be how he adapts to the modern center in terms of shooting. He's hit just two of his nine threes attempted this season, and didn't take any against Merrimack. He was more of a force on the interior, and it made sense considering the Warriors' lack of height.

There are plenty of games left and much better competition to face, but Condon is making a strong case as a potential late first-round pick and certainly a draftable player in 2026. The Australian center has great potential as a plug-and-play big.