Former Hornets First Round Pick Finding his Rhythm
Back in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Hornets drafted former Duke center Mark Williams with the No. 15 overall pick, hoping to add a 7-footer with athleticism, instincts and tenacity on both ends.
And that selection is only just now beginning to prosper for Charlotte.
With a lengthy frame and some athleticism to match — paired with the fact the Hornets have talented ball-handlers — Williams has always had a high ceiling in Charlotte, but he’s yet to find his rhythm in the big leagues so far due to injury.
He played just 43 games in his rookie season, scoring 9.0 points, grabbing 7.1 rebounds and dishing 1.0 blocks. In Year 2, he looked to have improved in a few areas, but played in just 19 games overall due to injury, and was unable to progress in general.
After missing nearly a full calendar year, Williams was finally able to return to the court in December, and he’s certainly made his mark.
After revving up a few low-minute performances, he’s been able to show his impact from the starting lineup since. In nine games prior to Friday, he’s averaged 17.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.9 blocks on 66% shooting overall, playing more like an All-Star than a third-year who’s yet to find his groove.
He kept that very same rhythm Friday night, as Williams went for another 19 points, 19 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in helping the Hornets to a two-point win over an Eastern Conference rival in Chicago. He was obviously pivotal to the team’s win, finishing with a +10 plus-minus.
Even more, the team has now found three wins in its last four tries, a massive swing from its total record of 7-27 prior.
As it stands now, the Hornets sit at just 10-28, good for the fifth-worst record in the league. And they’d likely opt to continue on that path in order to add another premier talent in what’s shaking out to be a loaded 2025 NBA Draft class.
Still, the team will certainly take the internal development of Williams, who would be a welcome addition to the current core of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and more.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.