Former No. 1 Pick Key to Hawks Resurgence
For the first time in what feels like decades, the Atlanta Hawks have buzz.
Having made some key moves under new management, the Hawks became one of the faces of the offseason, bolstering their roster in general and their image and future outlook in the process.
They added Kristaps Porzingis in a trade with Boston, signed Wolves’ standout Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and made what a few decision-makers deemed the move of the offseason in nabbing the Pelicans 2026 first-rounder.
With already talented players like Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels and more on the roster, Atlanta seems to be a favorite to rise in the Eastern Conference next season.
The roster management has been massive, but the roster development remains all the more important. Former No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher is at the forefront of that, and he may very well be the most polarizing factor regarding the team’s 2025-26 campaign.
Taken first overall in 2024, Risacher wasn’t lauded as a typical No. 1 pick would be. The ’24 class was looked at as weak, and plenty considered now-Wizards big Alex Sarr the best player in the class. Still, the Hawks zagged, and it ended up working out well as Risacher put together a solid season in tandem with Young and co.
At around 6-foot-9, Risacher is a sharpshooting wing, having averaged 12.6 points on 46% shooting as a rookie, hitting on 36% of his 4.6 triples attempted per game.
While there’s been a myriad of nit-picking done on his game both pre and post-draft, he also remains one of the highest-ceiling players in the class due to his size and potential skill level. And now, he has a supporting cast that could raise his game to the next level.
Young is well-known as one of the best facilitators in the league, but players like Johnson, Daniels and Porzingis are set to take pressure away from Risacher too.
“He’s making steps in the right direction,” Porzingis said Tuesday. “He’s getting better — he’s the type of player you want to have on your team — I’m here to enhance him and hopefully to make his life easier.”
The result could be a potential breakout season for Risacher. He’s already a known factor from beyond the arc, and could parlay that into easier trips to the rim, getting out in transition and slashing.
The Hawks are sure to offer an improved product this upcoming season, potentially vying for a home-court Playoffs series. But if Risacher can make a leap, they could thrust themselves into contender status sooner than expected.