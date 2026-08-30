Former Top-10 Pick Cody Williams will Look to Find NBA Footing After Trade

The 2024 NBA Draft wasn’t thought of to be a particularly strong draft in the moment, and that led to some gambles at all stages of the draft.

One such gamble was then-Colorado forward Cody Williams, who had sky-high upside packaged with some questionable projections. The Utah Jazz selected him at No. 10, hoping to grab more of the former in turning a toolsy athlete into a productive player.

That wouldn’t come to be in Williams’ time with the Jazz, and he was traded to the Timberwolves on Saturday along with John Conchar in exchange for Josh Green.

Now, Williams will look to gain his NBA footing in Minnesota. And it certainly won’t be impossible in a new situation.

Through two NBA seasons, Williams has failed to exit the launchpad, though he certainly saw improvement in his second season. As an NBA frosh, he averaged just 4.6 points per game on 32% shooting, looking much more of a project than previously thought. He massively improved that as a sophomore, scoring 8.8 points on 47% shooting while being a more effective player overall.

The Jazz were likely hoping that upward trend would continue, though Williams saw hot and cold flashes at Summer League this year, and they eventually happened upon a trade they felt they couldn’t pass up.

Williams now joins one of the most interesting teams in the league. The Wolves have seen a transformational offseason, sending out players like Naz Reid, Julius Randle and more while adding LaMelo Ball and Jonathan Kuminga. Still headlined by Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert, they’re certain to be in the Western Conference mix, but still have tons of question marks.

Luckily for Williams, he’ll need only to add gluey, role player attributes in Minnesota. At 6-foot-8 with good length and leaping ability, he can slide between a few different forward positions, able to impact either end. The Wolves specifically will be looking for him to play-finish, rebound, pass and defend on and off-ball, all of which should be possible.

The biggest hinderance to Williams’ game is his 3-point shooting. He is a career 24% shooter on just 2.3 attempts; not sparkling numbers for any prospect. Still, he’ll be entering far-and-away the most spaced-out team he’s played for, which legitimate play-makers in Edwards and Ball able to facilitate often.

Williams’ time with the T-Wolves isn’t likely to be make or break for his NBA career, but he could also cement himself as a rotational piece on a contender with a consistently impactful season.