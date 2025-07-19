Former Top-10 Pick Showing Growth for Utah Jazz
The Summer League has put a spotlight on several of the league’s newest prospects. But it’s also put those needing a bounce-back second year under the microscope, too.
One of those is Jazz forward Cody Williams, brother of now-champion Jalen Williams, who desperately needed some momentum after a down first season.
Drafted at No. 9, Williams was always thought of as a project as a lengthy forward with two-way upside, but no real fall-back skills. Despite that, his first season didn’t leave tons of room for hope.
Across 50 games with the Jazz as a rookie, Williams scored a paltry 4.6 points on 32% shooting, hitting on just 26% of his threes while adding 2.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and half a steal per game. There was little semblance of rhythm overall, be it on offense or defense.
Still, Williams’ upside as a lengthy two-way wing was visible in rare moments. And those moments have been much more frequent at Summer League in Las Vegas this summer.
In Friday's 13-point loss to the Bulls, Williams looked a star, going for a team-high 26 points on over 50% shooting. He also managed to add five rebounds, three assists and two steals with plenty of decent defense intermixed.
Across all five of Utah’s games, Williams has more than looked the part of an improving player, averaging 20.4 points on 46% shooting and hitting on 34% of over seven threes attempted per contest. He’s also stayed true to his do-it-all nature, adding 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assist and 2.2 steals per game.
Summer League is a far cry from NBA-level basketball. But in the least Williams seems to have done exactly what was expected of him over the offseason: improve.
He may not immediately reap the rewards of his improved game at the NBA level. But he should see tangible results sooner rather than later if he can continue his trajectory.
In the least, it seems Williams will be able to plug in at some point to at least play-finish and defend. And could very well still have the upside the Jazz saw in him at last year’s draft.