Four of the Most Impactful NBA Rookies So Far
It's been a little over a week from when the NBA season began and teams have played only a handful of games. However, we're already seeing some players from the 2024 NBA Draft class receive minutes and make impacts on their respective teams.
Below we look at four of the most impactful rookies so far this season.
Carlton Carrington, Washington Wizards (No. 14 Overall Pick)
The Wizards rookie is a 6-foot-5 guard who played one season at Pittsburgh before being drafted with the 14th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. In four games so far (with three starts), the 19 year old rookie is averaging 10.5 points, 3.5 assists (17.8 assist percentage), 3.5 rebounds, 0.8 stocks (2.3 stock percentage), and 1.8 turnovers per game (17.6 turnover percentage). Additionally, he's shooting 44.4% from the field (27 attempts), 50% from three (12 attempts), and 92.3% from the free throw line (13 attempts). Carrington is averaging 26.3 minutes per game so far this season and doesn't turn 20 years old until July of 2025.
Ryan Dunn, Phoenix Suns (No. 28 Overall)
Best known for his defense, Dunn is a 6-foot-8, 215 pound wing who's played in all five games for the Suns this season -- starting two of those five games and averaging 18.6 minutes per game. He's recording 9.4 points, 0.6 assists, 2.2 rebounds, 0.8 stocks (stock percentage of three), and 0.2 turnovers per game. Dunn is converting 51.4% of his attempts from the field (35 attempts) and a notable 44% from three (25 attempts) -- the latter an area most assumed was a weakness that would limit his impact as a prospect. Lastly, Dunn is recording an impressive +22.4 Net Plus/Minus per 100 possessions.
Dalton Knecht, Los Angeles Lakers (No. 17 Overall)
Knecht is a 6-foot-6 guard/wing who's played in all five games with the Lakers so far this season, averaging 16.6 mintues per game. He's averaging 8.2 points, 1.2 assists and 1.2 rebounds while shooting 45.2% from the field (31 attempts) and 35% from three (20 attempts; 11.5 three point attempts per 100 possessions). Additionally, Knecht is recording a +11.9 Net Plus/Minus per 100 possessions so far this season and has provided both floor spacing and offense off the bench.
Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies (No. 39 Overall Pick)
The 6-foot-8, 205 pound wing has made an impact for the Grizzlies so far this season. Wells is a former Division II basketball player that converted 42% of his threes at Washington State last season. He's played in all six of the Grizzlies' games so far this season, logging one start and playing 23 minutes per game. Wells is averaging 9.5 points, 1.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 0.5 stocks, and one turnover per game while shooting 37% from three (27 attempts). While his efficiency inside the arc can improve (37% on all two pointers), Wells has been impactful as a floor spacer so far.
Honorable Mentions
Both Alex Sarr (Wizards) and Yves Missi (Pelicans) have been statistically impactful as bigs so far this season, especially defensively. Sarr is recording a 11.8 stock percentage while Missi is recording a 9.8 stock percentage. On the other hand, Edey has been impactful offensively for the Grizzlies so far by utilizing both his screen setting and offensive rebounding (13.1 offensive rebounding percentage) to make an impact.
Since this season is just getting started, this is a preliminary look at which players have been impactful so far. We only have a small sample size of a few games, so it will be interesting to see which how the impact of different rookies will fluctuate throughout the season.
