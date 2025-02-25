Four Teams Highlight Race for Cooper Flagg
As we’ve now passed the NBA All-Star break, it’s time to officially zero in on which teams are officially vying for the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.
Most, if not all, of the teams hanging around the bottom of the standings are familiar. Having not yet garnered enough talent to work their way up the standings. But the 2025 NBA Draft is set to offer just that, most notably with the No. 1 prospect, Cooper Flagg.
Flagg is an essential complete prospect, standing at 6-foot-9 with immense two-way potential. He’s averaged 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks for the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils, and isn’t looking to be dethroned in the final month of the season.
Simply put, teams are likely salivating at the prospect of adding Flagg to the ranks for the foreseeable future.
But which teams have the best chance, as it stands right now?
That question is a two-parter: which teams currently have the best odds, and which teams are slated to have the best odds. Only three teams will earn the highest chance (14%) at landing No. 1.
The top-ranked team in the Capture the Flagg rankings are the Washington Wizards, who again have earned one of the worst records in the league. Right now, they have a league-worst 10 wins, and aren’t likely to be passed up in the remaining months. They genuinely have one of the lesser rosters in the NBA having just kicked off their rebuild a few seasons ago, and have a harder time competing than others.
All tied with 14 wins are the Pelicans, Jazz and Hornets, who will all be in the mix as well. All three have some talented pieces here and there — and are capable of winning on a nightly basis — but for the most part will likely be positioning themselves for draft odds for the foreseeable future. By roster construction and history alone, these three round out the hunt for that coveted 14% by a decent margin.
Of course, other teams are in tow. Toronto has just 18 wins to its name, And Philadelphia is fading quickly following vague Joel Embiid injury news, as well as a 32-point loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday.
History has taught us that the odds don’t always land in the worst team’s favor.
For now, those six teams are your odds-on favorites, with others like Brooklyn, Chicago, Portland, San Antonio and more likely needing a lucky draft lottery.
Whichever team lands Flagg’s talents will likely immediately have their rebuild expedited. Duke next plays against Miami at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
