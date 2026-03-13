Friday’s College Basketball Games Loaded with 2026 NBA Draft Matchups

College basketball's conference tournaments are officially underway.

Not only are teams as a whole looking to prove themselves ahead of the big one in late-March, individual 2026 NBA Draft prospects are either polishing up their game for one final run, or are getting last shots in with their respective teams.

On Thursday, players such as Nate Ament, Brayden Burries, Joshua Jefferson and more were able to get their games off, likely boosting their stock in the eyes of NBA decision-makers, while helping their squads advance to the next round of respective tournaments.

Now, Friday's slate is set to be one of the best of the entire season, all things considered, with high-powered teams in the Big 12, SEC, Big Ten, ACC and plenty more facing off throughout the entire day. Most of which have one or multiple draft prospects to roll out.

Below is a schedule of what teams are facing off, when the games are happening, and what prospects are involved:

Ohio State vs. No. 3 Michigan at 11 a.m. CT — Bruce Thornton vs. Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr., Aday Mara

Kentucky vs. No. 4 Florida at noon CT — Malachi Moreno, Otega Oweh vs. Thomas Haugh, Boogie Fland, Rueben Chinyelu, Alex Condon

No. 23 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 Illinois at 1:30 p.m. CT — Nick Boyd, John Blackwell vs. Keaton Wagler, Kylan Boswell, Andrej Stojakovic, David Mirkovic, Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonomir Ivisic

No. 25 Tennessee vs. No. 22 Vanderbilt at 2:30 p.m. CT — Nate Ament vs. Tyler Tanner

Seton Hall vs. No. 13 St. John’s at 4:30 p.m. CT — Zuby Ejiofor

No. 18 Purdue vs. No. 11 Nebraska at 5:30 p.m. CT — Braden Smith

No. 7 Iowa State vs. No. 2 Arizona at 6 p.m. CT — Joshua Jefferson, Tamin Lipsey, Milan Momcilovic, Killyan Toure vs. Brayden Burries, Koa Peat, Motiejus Krivas

Ole Miss vs. No. 15 Alabama at 6 p.m. CT — Labaron Philon, Amari Allen

Georgetown vs. No. 6 UConn at 7 p.m. CT — Braylon Mullins, Alex Karaban

UCLA vs. Michigan State at 8 p.m. CT — Jeremy Fears Jr.

Clemson vs. No. 1 Duke at 8:30 p.m. CT — Cameron Boozer, Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba II, Dame Sarr

No. 14 Kansas vs. No. 5 Houston — Darryn Peterson, Flory Bidunga vs. Kingston Flemings, Chris Cenac Jr., Joseph Tugler, Milos Uzan

Oklahoma vs. No. 17 Arkansas at 8:30 p.m. CT — Darius Acuff Jr., Meleek Thomas, Billy Richmond III