Has Iowa State's Joshua Jefferson Cemented Himself as a First Round Pick?

The NCAA Tournament has nearly arrived.

The big dance is set to start on Tuesday, March 17, with the First Four, who will play for a spot in the 64-team field. The 68-team bracket will be revealed on Sunday, March 15.

With March Madness upcoming, teams around the nation are currently fighting for spots and seeding in the event at conference tournaments. Multiple teams have already punched their ticket, and many more will do so in the coming days.

In the Big 12, a handful of teams are still vying for the league title in one of college basketball's top conferences.

Iowa State notched a 91-42 victory against Arizona State in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament, securing the largest margin of victory in the event's history. In that contest, the Cyclones' pair of NBA Draft prospects starred, each reaching 20 points.

Junior Milan Momcilovic scored a game-high 21 points, shooting 6-of-11 from the field, 4-of-8 from 3-point range and 5-of-7 from the free throw line. Momcilovic added a pair of rebounds and an assist against ASU while committing zero turnovers.

Joshua Jefferson, on the other hand, notched 20 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals while shooting 8-of-13 from the field, 1-of-4 from beyond the arc and 3-of-4 from the free throw line.

While Momcilovic would very likely be selected in the 2026 NBA Draft, the sharpshooter could also elect to return to school. The veteran forward hasn't been featured in many first-round conversations, though, and could try his luck again in the 2027 class.

Jefferson, on the other hand, has started to appear in the first round of multiple mock drafts and has a chance to be one of the top 30 selections this summer. On the season, the senior is averaging 16.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 45.7% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range.

Listed at 6-foot-9 and 240 pounds, Jefferson projects as an interior player with the ability to stretch the floor as a passer and shooter at the next level.

The former St. Mary's standout's passing ability is unique for a player of Jefferson's size and stature, making the veteran big man an intriging prospect. In a recent projection for NBA Draft on SI, Derek Parker paired Jefferson with the Boston Celtics at No. 27 overall.

With a few more solid showings in the Big 12 and NCAA Tournament, Jefferson could cement himself as a first-round pick.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.