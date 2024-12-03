Georgetown's Thomas Sorber Has Continued Climbing NBA Draft Boards
While most one-and-done prospects enter the season as high-end recruits with a lot of hype surrounding them, this is not the case for all players.
We've seen several players outside the top 50 in their recruiting classes surpass expectations and enter the draft after their first season in college, such as Yves Miss in the 2024 NBA Draft and Taylor Hendricks in 2023. This season, one of the freshmen with the best chance to continue this trend is Georgetown’s Thomas Sorber. As a physically imposing big man, Sorber has already made a significant two-way impact. Let’s take a closer look at his exciting start to the season and the tools he has showcased that could catch the eyes of NBA teams ahead of the 2025 draft.
Sorber has been consistently productive in his first eight games, leading the Hoyas in points, rebounds and blocks while also ranking in the top three on the team in steals and assists. He has stuffed the stat sheet as well as any freshman, with averages of 15.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.8 blocks on shooting splits of 60.8%/30%/76.7%. Sorber has done a great job of playmaking inside the perimeter, and although he has not attempted more than two three-pointers in a game this season, his long-range shooting looks promising for future development. He has excelled in many areas, but the three aspects of his game that stand out the most in terms of his NBA potential are his off-ball feel on offense, defensive instincts and floor-spacing ability.
Offensively, Sorber has dominated the paint in most matchups. While he can create his own shots with his back to the basket or after grabbing offensive rebounds, he has been at his best as a play-finisher. He sets solid screens and makes quick decisions while rolling to the basket. Whether he rolls all the way to the rim for quick shots on the interior, short-rolls to keep the ball moving, or attacks off the bounce, Sorber doesn’t waste time processing how the defense reacts.
On the defensive side, Sorber has demonstrated the ability to impact the game in a variety of ways. He has excellent timing when contesting shots at the rim and is mobile enough to disrupt jump shots on the perimeter. While not a high-level defender in terms of switchability, Sorber has shown flashes of being able to move his feet quickly, suggesting he could develop this skill over time. Whether or not you consider it strictly a defensive trait, he has impressed with his ability to battle for position and dominate the glass.
Finally, we’ll discuss Sorber’s potential as a floor spacer. As noted earlier, he has shown flashes of being able to develop his three-point shot into a more consistent weapon. His shooting form looks solid, and he can knock down catch-and-shoot threes at a respectable clip although it has been on low volume up to this point. While his shooting remains a question, he has contributed to floor spacing in other ways. Sorber has a great feel for the game, particularly as an offensive hub. He effectively runs hand-offs from the top of the key and spots cutters while his defender steps out to stay with him. Though this part of his game is not as developed as others, the flashes of potential are extremely promising.
