Grizzlies' Draft Pick Cedric Coward Shoots Perfect in NBA Debut
Coming into the 2025 NBA Draft, there were some questions regarding Washington State star Cedric Coward. He had a lot of upside as a prototypical wing, but injuries and age were a concern. Nevertheless, the Memphis Grizzlies took a chance on him with the No. 11 pick.
In the season opener against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans, that pick proved to be a good one. Coward came off the bench for 22 minutes and put up 14 points, three rebounds, one assist, two steals and a block. What's most impressive is that he shot a perfect 5-for-5 from the field.
Coward got his first NBA points off a steal, leading to a smooth finish for a tough and-one bucket. He had 10 of his 14 points in the first half, making plays on both sides of the floor for the Grizzlies.
At 6-foot-6 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, the 22-year-old could end up being a two-way force in Memphis. He had a few great stops, including a block that led to a Ja Morant bucket, who finished with 35 points in the 128-122 victory.
Coward has the chance to be an immediate contributor for the Grizzlies, who are looking to make a deeper playoff run after suffering a first-round exit last season. Memphis has the talent to do so, led by Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and a few young names, including Coward.
Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo shared high praise for Coward following the victory. The first-year NBA head coach praised his defensive versatility against players like Jordan Poole and Zion Williamson.
“Tremendous performance by Cedric,” Iisalo said. “I checked the plus-minus after a game, and +24 sounds about right.
"These are not average athletes that he's making plays against at the rim as a 2/3, and that's a quality that's really rare. Then, his ability to get on a break, get behind guys, and finish with physicality, just his space. He’s really growing."
Last season at Washington State, Coward averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 blocks before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. Considering he wasn't able to play and get comfortable in the NBA Summer League, he came out aggressive and fit right into Memphis's system.
The Grizzlies are starting to build an exciting young supporting cast around Morant and Jackson. Coward, Jaylen Wells, Zach Edey, GG Jackson and more highlight some promising names in the rotation.