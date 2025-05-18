Hansen Yang Earning Buzz at NBA Draft Combine
At the 2025 NBA Draft combine, a number of players have increased their stock ahead of a promising draft.
One of those is Chinese center Hansen Yang, a relative mystery box as far as most prospects go. He’s a bulky center who will be just shy of 20-years-old on draft night, and offers a unique game packaged within his lengthy frame.
Yang, predictably, measured solidly at the combine. He stands at a towering 7-foot-1 without shoes, posting a 7-foot-2 wingspan and a 9-foot-3 standing reach. In the Chinese Basketball Association, Yang used his blend of size and skill well, averaging 16.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game.
Though his team struggled in the first combine scrimmage, Yang was solid, posting 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting, dishing two assists and grabbing one board. In his second outing, he offered consistency with another 11 points on 75% shooting, with a blistering six assists and rebounds apiece. His passing highlights were eye-popping, to say the least.
In showcasing his size and ability to stand out among future draftees, Yang certainly raised his stock among at least a few NBA decision-makers. Coming in as a relative unknown, it’s likely he played himself into second round conversations, even one’s where he could hear his name called early.
Yang likely won’t be able to avoid G League time if drafted, given how high the skill jump to the NBA will be, and certain negatives like conditioning and foot speed. But there’s a very real chance that with his feel for the game — and most notably his high passing prowess for a big man — that he could play NBA minutes down the road.
Should any singular team fall in love with his skillset as a potential passing hub with scoring and defensive upside, he could very well earn first-round buzz at this year's draft.