High School Basketball: Jordan Holiday Classic Standouts

The Jordan Holiday Classic took place at Achievement First High School in Brooklyn this past weekend, where some of the top high school teams in the nation competed. After attending a handful of games in-person, let's take a look at seven players that stood out.

Marcus Spears Jr, Dynamic Prep (TX)

Marcus Spears Jr is a 6-foot-9, 195-pound forward and is the No. 3 ranked prospect in the 2027 high school class. He's also the son of former NFL player and current NFL analyst Marcus Spears.

Offensively, Spears Jr showcased impressive scoring from the post -- utilizing advanced footwork and some physicality. Additionally, he has the touch around the rim to finish plays and can even hit a post fadeaway at times. Spears Jr also made the right play to the opposite dunker spot after drawing two, indicating a level of feel as well.

Not only can Spears Jr offer potential with post offense, but he's also a capable shooter and can consistently hit spot up midranges from the free throw line. This forces defenders to guard him closer, allowing him to clear the paint for his teammates cutting, stretch the defense overall, and provide more opportunities to take his defender off the dribble from that short roll area as his game continues to grow. Lastly, he's able to handle the ball in transition and makes him a threat to go coast-to-coast, which is impressive for his size.

Defensively, he had a block rotating from the weakside, showed solid mobility in drop coverage, and had a dig from the left low block which led to a steal -- showing solid awareness off-ball overall.

While he's only a junior, Spears Jr currently projects as a lottery pick in the 2028 NBA Draft due to his combination of size, fluidity, skill, and flashes of feel he's already showcased.

Currently uncommitted, Spears Jr has offers from 20+ D1 programs -- including Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, and Houston.

Sammy Jackson, Roman Catholic (PA)

The 6-foot-7, 205-pound wing also popped during this past weekend's games and is the No. 61 ranked recruit in the 2026 high school class.

To put it simply, Jackson had a lights-out shooting performance and showcased size and athleticism as well. He nailed a catch-and-shoot three, hit multiple off the dribble threes with a smooth, fluid, form, and even hit an off screen three as well -- showcasing some advanced footwork. Additionally, Jackson showed flashes of shot-creation, pick-and-roll passing, and had a poster dunk in transition.

Jackson is committed to VCU, and had offers from Texas, Indiana, Auburn, Villanova, and other schools.

Hassan Koureissi, Archbishop Stepinac (NY)

Stepinac's Hassan Koureissi's drives up court during the William F. Plunkett Jr. Christmas Classic at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY on Sunday, December 7, 2025. Stepinac defeated Thomas Jefferson 92-70. | Kelly Marsh/For The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps the most underrated player on this list, Koureissi is the No. 241 ranked player in the 2026 high school class. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound Fordham commit was the best player on the floor in Archbishop Stepinac's game against Montverde.

To start, Koureissi is an advanced pick-and-roll ball-handler, showing very impressive change-of-pace, an ability to manipulate defenders, a tight, crafty handle highlighted by a consistent in-and-out dribble, and flashes of live-dribble playmaking.

Additionally, Koureissi was capable of creating rim pressure without a screen at times using his handle and change of pace, and showed physicality on drives as well. While his off the dribble jumpers and floaters weren't consistently falling, his fluid form showed more potential than the results indicated -- evident in an end-of-game, self-created, midrange shot to tie the game.

Perhaps most importantly, the 6-foot-3 guard was hounding opposing ball-handlers at the point-of-attack, showcasing active hands, lateral quickness, and likely a plus wingspan. Lastly, Koureissi had a block in transition and had multiple offensive rebounds, an illustration of his overall effort in the game.

Look for Hassan Koureissi to continue to make waves at Fordham next season and enter NBA Draft conversations if his strong play continues.

Jasiah Jervis, Archbishop Stepinac (NY)

Jasiah Jervis of Stepinac shoots against Nazareth during a CHSAA Class AA basketball game at Archbishop Stepinac High School Feb. 2, 2025. Stepinac defeated Nazareth 68-55. | Seth Harrison/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jervis had an incredible shooting performance on a diverse shot diet, including a few catch-and-shoot threes, an off screen three, and even a movement three. He also had an off the dribble three out of the pick-and-roll and a self-created stepback three. Lastly, he impacted the game in transition on multiple occasions as well.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard is the No. 36 ranked prospect in the 2026 high school class and is committed to Michigan State.

Luca Foster, Link Academy (MO)

The 6-foot-5, 185-pound wing had one of the more polished games at the Jordan Holiday Classic, showcasing a level of shooting, simple decision-making, and defensive versatility that made it easy to envision how his game would translate to college.

Foster hit multiple catch-and-shoot threes and attacked closeouts with ease, either getting a bucket at the basket or hitting a sidestep off-the-dribble jumper. He dropped 30 points in Link's Sunday game, going seven-for-ten from beyond the arc. Lastly, Foster showed some flashes of defensive versatility and had the mobility, length, and size to make a clear impact on that end of the floor.

Foster is the No. 37 ranked player in the 2026 high school class and is committed to Gonzaga.

Moussa Kamissoko, Long Island Lutheran

The 6-foot-8, 180-pound wing is the No. 5 ranked prospect in the 2027 high school class. While he's still putting it all together, his potential was evident -- he's an impressive driver for his size and showcased flashes of live dribble playmaking.

Jordan Smith, Paul VI (VA)

Paul VI Panthers guard Jordan Smith (23) handles the ball during the third quarter of the City of Palms Classic first round game against the Garfield Heights Bulldogs at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith was the best player I saw over the handful of games I attended this past weekend. He's a 6-foot-2, 200-pound guard and the No. 2 ranked player in the 2026 high school class.

To start, Smith is an elite athlete. He showcases burst and power on drives, making him difficult to stop when he gets downhill. He can finish through contact and creates rim pressure fairly easily.

Additionally, he's an excellent shooter off the dribble -- he gets impressive elevation on his jumper, releases the shot at its apex, and can get into his shot and elevate very quickly (before the defender can react and contest effectively).

After going on an incredible scoring streak in the first quarter, Smith was then consistently doubled whenever he got the ball. Despite being doubled, Smith was consistently able to make the right read. The double teams themselves didn't deter Smith from scoring at times either, as he broke the double with athleticism or footwork when needed.

Overall, Smith reads the floor well -- he wants a bucket but is patient and knows how to get his teammates open too. He consistently would create rim pressure then make the right pass to the dunker spot after drawing attention for an easy assist.

Defensively, Smith was impactful both on and off ball. He was a physical on-ball defender with lateral quickness and had multiple blocks rotating from the weakside and strongside. Aside from blocks, he truly offered some weakside rim protection -- just him rotating to the correct spot led to drivers passing the ball out instead of going for a layup at times. He also showed effort on closeouts, nearly blocking three point shot attempts after rotating crosscourt.

Perhaps most importantly, his game has grown immensely since last season. When watching the film of him and Paul VI against Montverde back in April 2024, he appeared to be a guard who showcased flashes of creating rim pressure, attacking closeouts, playmaking, on and off ball defense, while being impactful in transition. Now, he's put all of the flashes together to be the best player on the floor consistently.

Smith is an elite three-level scoring guard who can also create for others and defensively offer point-of-attack defense and flashes of weakside rim protection and overall off-ball activity. The projected top ten pick in the 2027 NBA Draft appears to be deciding between Duke, Georgetown, and Arkansas next season.