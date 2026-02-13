College Basketball: Saturday Features Loaded NBA Draft Slate
We're churning quickly through the college basketball season, now deep into conference play with March and tournaments on the horizon.
So far, the 2026 NBA Draft class has more than lived up to the hype, seemingly offering one of the best and deepest classes in some time. Saturday's slate of games features several notable matchups, with top prospects facing off against one another in hopes of raising their stock and leaving with wins.
No. 9 Kansas vs. No. 5 Iowa State and No. 16 Texas Tech vs. No. 1 Arizona are the highlights of the day, but there's plenty more games worth tuning in for.
Below, you can find the schedule for Saturday’s top-25 games featuring 2026 draft prospects:
No. 20 Clemson vs. No. 4 Duke — 11 a.m. CT on ESPN
Prospects: Cameron Boozer, Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba II, Cayden Boozer, Dame Sarr
UCLA vs. No. 2 Michigan — 11:45 a.m. CT on CBS
Prospects: Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr., Aday Mara, Donovan Dent
No. 9 Kansas vs. No. 5 Iowa State — Noon CT on ABC
Prospects: Darryn Peterson, Flory Bidunga, Joshua Jefferson, Milan Momcilovic, Tamin Lipsey, Killyan Toure
No. 17 St. John’s vs. Providence — Noon CT on TNT/TruTV
Prospects: Zuby Ejiofor
Texas A&M vs. No. 19 Vanderbilt — Noon CT on SEC Network
Prospects: Tyler Tanner
Pittsburgh vs. No. 11 North Carolina — 1 p.m. CT on ESPN
Prospects: Caleb Wilson OUT (hand fracture), Henri Veesaar
No. 25 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Florida — 2 p.m. CT on ABC
Prospects: Malachi Moreno, Jayden Quaintance OUT (knee management), Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon, Rueben Chinyelu, Boogie Fland
Kansas State vs. No. 3 Houston — 3 p.m. CT on Peacock
Prospects: PJ Haggerty, Kingston Flemings, Milos Uzan, Chris Cenac Jr., Joseph Tugler
No. 24 Louisville vs. Baylor — 3 p.m. CT on ESPN
Prospects: Mikel Brown Jr., Ryan Conwell, Tounde Yessoufou, Cameron Carr
No. 13 Purdue vs. Iowa — 4 p.m. CT on FOX
Prospects: Braden Smith, Bennett Stirtz
No. 16 Texas Tech vs. No. 1 Arizona — 5:30 p.m. CT on ESPN
Prospects: Christian Anderson, JT Toppin, Brayden Burins, Koa Peat, Motiejus Krivas
Georgetown vs. No. 6 UConn — 7 p.m. CT on Peacock
Prospects: Braylon Mullins, Alex Karaban
Auburn vs. No. 21 Arkansas — 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPN
Prospects: Darius Acuff Jr., Meleek Thomas, Karter Knox
No. 12 Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara — 9:30 p.m. on ESPN
Prospects: Allen Graves
