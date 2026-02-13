College Basketball: Saturday Features Loaded NBA Draft Slate

We're churning quickly through the college basketball season, now deep into conference play with March and tournaments on the horizon.

So far, the 2026 NBA Draft class has more than lived up to the hype, seemingly offering one of the best and deepest classes in some time. Saturday's slate of games features several notable matchups, with top prospects facing off against one another in hopes of raising their stock and leaving with wins.

No. 9 Kansas vs. No. 5 Iowa State and No. 16 Texas Tech vs. No. 1 Arizona are the highlights of the day, but there's plenty more games worth tuning in for.

Below, you can find the schedule for Saturday’s top-25 games featuring 2026 draft prospects:

No. 20 Clemson vs. No. 4 Duke — 11 a.m. CT on ESPN

Prospects: Cameron Boozer, Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba II, Cayden Boozer, Dame Sarr

UCLA vs. No. 2 Michigan — 11:45 a.m. CT on CBS

Prospects: Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr., Aday Mara, Donovan Dent

No. 9 Kansas vs. No. 5 Iowa State — Noon CT on ABC

Prospects: Darryn Peterson, Flory Bidunga, Joshua Jefferson, Milan Momcilovic, Tamin Lipsey, Killyan Toure

No. 17 St. John’s vs. Providence — Noon CT on TNT/TruTV

Prospects: Zuby Ejiofor

Texas A&M vs. No. 19 Vanderbilt — Noon CT on SEC Network

Prospects: Tyler Tanner

Pittsburgh vs. No. 11 North Carolina — 1 p.m. CT on ESPN

Prospects: Caleb Wilson OUT (hand fracture), Henri Veesaar

No. 25 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Florida — 2 p.m. CT on ABC

Prospects: Malachi Moreno, Jayden Quaintance OUT (knee management), Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon, Rueben Chinyelu, Boogie Fland

Kansas State vs. No. 3 Houston — 3 p.m. CT on Peacock

Prospects: PJ Haggerty, Kingston Flemings, Milos Uzan, Chris Cenac Jr., Joseph Tugler

No. 24 Louisville vs. Baylor — 3 p.m. CT on ESPN

Prospects: Mikel Brown Jr., Ryan Conwell, Tounde Yessoufou, Cameron Carr

No. 13 Purdue vs. Iowa — 4 p.m. CT on FOX

Prospects: Braden Smith, Bennett Stirtz

No. 16 Texas Tech vs. No. 1 Arizona — 5:30 p.m. CT on ESPN

Prospects: Christian Anderson, JT Toppin, Brayden Burins, Koa Peat, Motiejus Krivas

Georgetown vs. No. 6 UConn — 7 p.m. CT on Peacock

Prospects: Braylon Mullins, Alex Karaban

Auburn vs. No. 21 Arkansas — 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPN

Prospects: Darius Acuff Jr., Meleek Thomas, Karter Knox

No. 12 Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara — 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

Prospects: Allen Graves