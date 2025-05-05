Rockets Have Silver Lining Lottery Pick at 2025 NBA Draft
On Sunday night, the young Houston Rockets were officially eliminated from the postseason at the hands of longtime rivals in the Warriors.
After going down 3-1 in their first round series, Houston seemed finished, but back-to-back wins helped them into a pivotal Game 7 at home.
Despite better offensive performances in Game’s 5 and 6, the Rockets struggled on Sunday, posting just 89 points in total. Second-year guard Amen Thompson was the lone bright spot, finishing with a team-high 24 points on 9-for-16 shooting in addition to nine rebounds, three assists and one steal and block apiece.
The Warriors now move on to face Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves in Round 2, while the Rockets were sent home with nothing to show.
Despite the first round loss, Houston heads to the offseason with at least a lottery pick as a silver lining. Over the offseason, the Rockets acquired the Suns’ future draft capital in exchange for the Nets, reportedly in hopes of trading for star Kevin Durant. While the deal never came to fruition, it’s at least landed the team the ninth-best odds at the upcoming lottery.
Last year, Houston was in the same position, jumping all the way to No. 3 when the dust finally settled, which eventually turned to guard Reed Sheppard.
The team has decisions to make this offseason regarding its roster as a whole. The series with Golden State highlighted genuine offensive issues that could be solved with a star consolidation trade. Or, the team could continue to churn forward with its talented young core.
Either way, a lottery pick at the 2025 NBA Draft, even a late one, offers versatility for Houston this offseason.