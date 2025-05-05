Houston Rockets: NBA Draft Needs and Prospect Watchlist
The Houston Rockets suffered a heartbreaking Game 7 loss to the Golden State Warriors this weekend. After an incredible run to the second seed in the Western Conference, the 52-win squad went down as their offense couldn’t sustain enough scoring against Golden State. Still, the Rockets are ahead of schedule, with their sights already set on title contention moving forward behind their stifling defense and tenacious offensive rebounding.
While pessimism may surround the future outlook of core players like former top-three picks in Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr., Rockets fans should feel optimistic about the trajectory of all-star Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson as they continue to develop into one of the NBA’s premier young duos. They’ll also be able to add to their young core this off-season with another lottery pick, this time by way of the Phoenix Suns as they acquired their 2025 First Round pick in an off-season trade. With some lottery luck and a good selection, Houston could add a franchise cornerstone to help them contend for a title in years to come.
Projected First-Round Picks (Per Tankathon): No. 9
Team Needs: Offensive playmaking, three-point shooting, defensive playmaking
Prospect Watchlist: Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma
Fears brings a lot of the qualities that Houston should be looking for in a future lead guard. He’s a solid defender, who imposes his physicality and remains active in the passing lanes, which can bolster Houston’s already-elite defense. Further, the 6-foot-4 guard is a savvy scorer and playmaker, who leverages his tight handle, shifty change of pace, and advanced passing ability to get downhill and facilitate for teammates. He’ll need to improve his three-point shooting, but has a good base of touch, free throw, and mid-range shot-making ability to build off of. With the proper development, Fears could become a key part of the Rockets’ backcourt and an impactful partner for Sengun in the two-man game.
Prospect Watchlist: Asa Newell, Georgia
Newell doesn’t directly appeal to any glaring needs for Houston, but could take their identity to the next level and unlock a new dimension for the Rockets. The 6-foot-11 big man is a versatile defender, with good ground coverage skills and impressive mobility. He’s also a force on the offensive glass, and his movement skills and budding three-point shooting ability give him untapped upside on the offensive end. Newell could unlock some suffocating double-big lineups for Houston, similar to what they did with Adams and Sengun to shrink the floor and crash the offensive boards. Newell’s abilities could take this to the next level with his defensive versatility and scoring skills.