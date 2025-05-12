How Does Cooper Flagg Fit on the Dallas Mavericks?
The Mavericks shocked NBA fans on Monday, cashing in on their 1.8% chance to land the first overall pick. With this pick, they’ll presumably select former Duke forward Cooper Flagg as he makes his way to an unusual destination for a top selection.
At this moment in time, the Mavericks are still the reigning Western Conference champions as Luka Doncic brought them to the NBA Finals less than a year ago. Since then, they traded him away in exchange for Anthony Davis in one of the league's biggest-ever transactions. Star guard Kyrie Irving also suffered a torn ACL, which ultimately sank the hopeful contenders into the NBA Draft lottery. Now, as they look to return to the title conversation behind theur superstar duo, they'll have the opportunity to add a heralded prospect in Flagg, who can make a big impact on their aspirations immediately.
Flagg's most direct value-add to Dallas comes on the defensive end. The 6-foot-9 forward is an elite disruptor on this end of the ball, leveraging his incredible ground coverage abilities, sharp instincts, and pristine timing to average 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks this past season. At the next level, he'll quickly thrive in the frontcourt as a versatile rim protector, able to form a fearsome defensive duo with Davis. Davis has been one of the greatest defenders in NBA history throughout his career, shining for his unmatched combination of mobility and rim protection prowess. Together, these two will be able to shut down opponents as the four and five in lineups, or even alongside another big like Dereck Lively II in supersized lineups.
Offensively, Flagg's fit isn't as clear, but still brings uspide. He'll have space to experiment as an on-ball creator while Irving is sidelined with injury, and can play off of Davis' rim pressure as a secondary option in the paint. When Irving is back, Flagg will likely be able to bring a sizeable complimentary impact, finishing plays at the rim and off of the catch.
The biggest question for Flagg's offensive impact as a rookie will be his three-point shooting ability. He's not a bad shooter by any means, shooting 38.5% from deep on 3.6 attempts per game, but he still has ways to go to be a positive spot-up shooter beyond the arc, a role he will be asked to fill often next to Davis and Irving.
Regardless, Mavericks fans should be thrilled at this unlikey opportunity. This June, they will be able to draft a prospect many argue as generational. Flagg can help them contend for a championship immediately, while also serving as their franchise foundation for the next 10+ years.