2025 Second-Round Pick Shines in New Year's Eve G League Outing

The 2025 NBA Draft class has already given a number of teams solid returns in the first half of the 2025-26 NBA season.

Top picks Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, VJ Edgecombe and Kon Knueppel have had productive starts to their careers, while other players throughout the class have also shown plenty of flashes. Cedric Coward has turned into a key rotation piece for the Memphis Grizzlies, and undrafted rookie Ryan Nembhard has developed into a regular starter for the Dallas Mavericks.

In addition to the aforementioned players, there are other 2025 NBA Draft picks who haven't come on as strong early in their careers, but could be in line for more minutes in the future. One of those players, is Edgecombe's teammate, Johni Broome.

Broome was selected with the No. 35 overall pick last summer after a productive college career. A consensus All-American in 2024-25 and the SEC Player of the Year, Broome averaged 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 blocks per game as a fifth-year senior at Auburn.

Following lackluster athletic testing numbers at the NBA Combine, Broome's stock fell in the 2025 class, but his production and skill was still enough to earn the former Tigers' star a spot in early in the second round.

Additionally, Broome wasn't much of a perimeter threat, which also pushed him down draft boards.

So far in the NBA, Broome hasn't enjoyed the same success he found in college. Across 7 appearances for a Philadelphia 76ers team that has dealt with injuries to a few starters this season, the first-year big man is averaging 1.4 points and 1.9 rebounds in 5.7 minutes per game.

Despite not earning much time on the floor for the 76ers, Broome has been solid in the G League with the Delaware Blue Coats.

In a 119-118 win against the Iowa Wolves on New Year's Eve, Broome tallied 32 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 blocks while shooting 10-of-18 from the field, 0-of-4 from 3-point range and 6-of-8 from the free throw line.

In five G League contests this year, the 23-year-old is averaging 22.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 24.1% from 3-point range.

While Broome hasn't been able to crack Philadelphia's rotation yet, his performance in the G League is an encouraging sign that he could become a solid piece for the 76ers in the coming years.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.