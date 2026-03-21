How Mikel Brown Jr.’s Absence from March Madness Could Affect his Draft Stock

On Saturday, Louisville is set to take on No. 3 Michigan State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, unfortunately down one star guard.

Mikel Brown Jr.’s lone season with the Cardinals hasn’t gone exactly as planned. The five-star guard has dealt with a lingering back injury for a good chunk of the season, missing the last five games. He’s now listed as out for the second-round bout with Michigan State, a big blow to the team’s overall talent level.

Mikel Brown Jr. went NUCLEAR vs NC State:



45 PTS | 10-16 3PT | 9 REB | 14-23 FG pic.twitter.com/gI7HMvIMTS — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) February 10, 2026

Brown missed his squad's first-round tilt with South Florida, where the Cardinals left with just a four-point win. Today’s game versus Michigan State is sure to be much tougher.

Brown’s absence from the tournament in general has been felt, especially as other draft prospects are littered across the event.

In terms of Brown’s own draft stock, it isn’t likely to waver much. Even with some broad inefficiency and turnovers concerns, Brown’s proved himself a lottery-level talent, if not more. Across the season as a whole, he averaged 18.2 points and 4.7 assists while shooting a blistering 7.6 triples per game.

NBA teams and decision-makers will see his size at 6-foot-5, his profile and upside in high-output games and still see a player worth betting on. At this point, there’s little Brown could do himself to actually lower his standing, even sitting out due to injury.

The issue for his stock as a whole is more-so his counterpart’s ability to raise their stock in the tournament, which could cause him to fall indirectly.

The top group of AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson and even Caleb Wilson is likely untouchable at this point, though the spots from No. 5 and on seem attainable. Brown has been listed in the next group for most of the season, but his competition in Darius Acuff Jr., Kingston Flemings, Keaton Wagler and more are all in March Madness, and playing well so far.

With deep runs, all of which Arkansas, Houston, Illinois and more could be primed for, they could separate from Brown.

There's hope that if Louisville can continue to advance Brown could make his return, though the runway is getting shorter. And there's no guarantee if he does come back that he'll be ready to handle the pressure of the Sweet 16 as just a true freshman with little experience.

Brown played in 21 games for Louisville, and is widely considered one of the best recruits in program history.