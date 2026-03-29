How NBA Draft Prospects Fared in Michigan’s Win Over Tennessee

On Sunday, top-seeded Michigan and sixth-seeded Tennessee faced off in the Elite Eight, both having had solid NCAA Tournament runs to this point.

Despite Tennessee’s earlier success, it was Michigan’s game to lose Sunday, as the team put together a solid two-way product that punched the Wolverine’s ticket to the Final Four.

Led by its trio of frontcourt prospects, Michigan eventually won, 95-62. Here were how all the 2026 NBA Draft prospects fared in Sunday’s action:

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Lenderborg was far-and-away the best player in the contest, showing off his all-around skillset with game-high scoring, elite defense, play-making and more.

He led both teams with 27 points on 10-for-19 shooting, hitting three of his nine triples. He also tacked on seven rebounds and four assists, managing two blocks and on steal on the defensive end. He made plays on both ends, generally wreaking havoc and asserting his will.

Lendeborg will be 24 shortly after draft night, but his versatile profile screams that he could be a lottery pick. Especially for those teams that want an immediate infusion of talent at forward.

Aday Mara, Michigan

Mara bounced back with a solid two-way performance, despite four turnovers. Across just 18 minutes, he added 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting and his only 3-point attempts. He also managed four rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

At 7-foot-3, he's one of the more intruiging prospects in the draft, offering elite defense and play-finishing, with better ball skills than most bigs his size have.

Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan

Morez Johnson Jr. continued to add two-way impact, largely scoring his points late, but maintaining his aggressiveness.

He scored 12 points on 2-for-3 shooting, hitting eight of his 11 free throws. He also tacked on five points.

Johnson’s defensive versatility could see him drafted as high as the mid-first, or in the early-second round.

Nate Ament, Tennessee

True to his regular-season ways, Ament was been somewhat hot-and-cold through the NCAA Tournament, likely ending his collegiate career on a so-so game. After seeing two double-digit scoring efforts, Ament scored just seven points on 12 shots.

He struggled to score the ball efficiently, especially against Michigan’s massive front-line. He did add six rebounds, two assists and a block, but fouled out.

Ament came in as the No. 4 prospect on most pundit’s boards, and has likely still done enough as a 6-foot-10 sharpshooter to land himself within the 2026 lottery.