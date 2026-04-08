How the NBA Draft Standings are Shaping up as Season Nears end

The end of the 2025-26 season is on the horizon, with just a few games left on each team's schedule.

While some teams are grappling for postseason positioning and home-court advantage, others are amid a fight at the bottom, hoping to land the best possible draft odds in a loaded cycle featuring talents like Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa.

Here is where the reverse standings sit just a week away from season's end:

1. Washington Wizards

Washington’s close to locking up the best overall draft odds, having lost seven-straight, nine out of their last 10 and holding a full one-game lead over next-best Indiana.

The Wizards have positioned themselves more than any other squad, desperately needing to land one of the top-three talents before hitting the go button next year with a core of Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, Tre Johnson, Will Riley, their top 2026 pick and deadline additions in Trae Young and Anthony Davis.

2. Indiana Pacers

After making the Finals last season, Indiana has seen a forgettable regular season, though a top draft pick would make the season well worth it. Unfortunately, following a deadline trade for big Ivica Zubac, they have a 50-50 shot at losing it.

Their 2026 pick is protected top-four, meaning the current 47.9% chance at landing at No. 5 or 6 would convey to the Clippers. Indiana re-taking the top odds would certainly be better, though Washington isn’t likely to relinquish its grip.

Indiana made a major gamble at the deadline, but one that could pay off in the form of a starting center and blue-chip prospect if luck is on their side.

3. Brooklyn Nets

The Nets have been among the worst teams in the league this season, rolling their record five first-round picks out in extended minutes. They previously held the second-best odds, though recent missteps in wins have led to a fall to third, and potentially farther.

The Nets have won two-straight and three of their last seven, with both Utah and Sacramento hot on their heels. Additionally, they have fellow losing teams in the Pacers and Bucks upcoming, making losses all the more important.

Brooklyn still has the chance to fall as low as No. 5, which would be a real hit after holding top-three odds all season. They'll need to do whatever they can hang onto No. 3 with just three games remaining.

T4. Utah Jazz

T4. Sacramento Kings

T6. Memphis Grizzlies

T6. Dallas Mavericks

8. Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans)

9. Chicago Bulls

10. Milwaukee Bucks

11. Golden State Warriors

12. Portland Trail Blazers

13. Miami Heat

14. Charlotte Hornets