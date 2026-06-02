The Best and Most Realistic Fits for the Top-Five NBA Draft Picks

The NBA Draft is just over 20 days away, though little information has been revealed on how the order could shake out. There's been a consensus top-five, usually leading with AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, Caleb Wilson and Keaton Wagler.

Teams don't usually draft for fit within the top-five, typically opting for the highest-upside prospects given they lost 60-ish games.

Below we'll evaluate the best fits for each team in the top five, within reason, to see if it lines up with the consensus order:

1. Washington Wizards: Darryn Peterson

None of the top-three teams can necessarily go wrong, but on paper, Peterson seemingly fits the Wizards the best. He adds positional size, shot-making, defense and more in the backcourt.

There is a catch, though. Peterson’s fit with Washington depends on his ability to return to his athletic peak, and play on the ball.

If the Wizards are confident he can return to that, he could hear his name first overall. If not, players like AJ Dybanta or Cameron Boozer could be options.

2. Utah Jazz: AJ Dybantsa

The Jazz had only a handful of top picks in the last several years, so taking the best and highest-upside prospects is the natural progression. BYU’s Dybantsa is just that, offering the best pure scorer in the class.

He stands at 6-foot-9 with great fluidity, and should be able to immediately boost a team’s offensive prowess.

3. Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer

The Grizzlies have need of star-power and winning attributes, and forward Boozer offers both.

He can score, pass, defend, rebound and everything in between, and would make a great backcourt fit with Zach Edey.

4. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson

The Bulls are looking for SLAP — size, length, athleticism and physicality — and few players in the class add that more than North Carolina’s Wilson.

He stands at 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot wingspan, and is among the more fluidly athletic players in the class. He fit next to Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis as a play-finisher is a great one.

5. LA Clippers: Keaton Wagler, Illinois

The Clippers can go a myriad of directions, but grabbing the highest-upside player available is the best option, and that is likely to be Wagler.

He’s a fluid guard-slash-wing that should be able to play on and off the ball, with sky-high upside via the former. In the least, he'll add elite shooting and shot-making in the Clippers' core.