Incoming Baylor Freshman VJ Edgecombe Puts on a Show at 2024 Olympic Qualifier Against Poland
For an off-guard as young as Valdez Edgecombe Jr. is, he sure doesn't play his age.
He plays a man's game, one aided by a hyper-quick first step and blow-by dribble, elite finishing, and beyond-dynamic athleticism. Standing at 6-foot-5, he may not have the ideal size for a small forward prospect, but what he lacks there he more than makes up for in tenacity.
Playing against grown men in the Olympic Qualifiers on July 4, Edgecombe was the undeniable star of the show, despite starring alongside NBA vets like DeAndre Ayton and Buddy Hield. He led all scorers with 21 points, as well as recording six boards and two assists.
Heading to Waco to play for Scott Drew's Bears, Edgecombe is an elite prospect who has a very legitimate chance to go in the top five of the 2025 NBA Draft. The New York native has turned heads with top-notch slashing ability as well as high-level defensive playmaking when attacking passing lanes, leading to deflections, and ultimately, steals.
When he makes a play defensively, he has the speed to turn it into a bucket on the other end. He did so against Poland, finishing with high-flying acrobatics on multiple occasions, where the opposing defense simply was not fast enough to stop him.
He comes into a class with the Bears alongside point guard Rob Wright III (four-star) and small forward Jason Asemota (four-star), and with Baylor's returning pieces, they are right in the conversation once again for a top team in the Big 12.
Depending on how the season goes for Baylor, Edgecombe, along with Kansas freshman big Flory Bidunga, will be the favorites for Freshman of the Year. But considering the depth KU has, it's likely Edgecombe gets more minutes than Bidunga does.
Watch out for Valdez Edgecombe Jr., who is drawing comparisons the great Anthony Edwards.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.