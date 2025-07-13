Incoming Thunder Rookies Making Case for Most Underrated in 2025 Class
Oftentimes, the offseason immediately following a championship win is a difficult one for the now reigning champions. A big part of that is drafting, as many of those teams have either given up major draft capital to obtain the roster they had, or picked low in the draft because of it.
That's not the case for the 2025 NBA Champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, adding yet another anomaly to this team's journey to success. Just a few weeks after their championship parade, the Thunder's incoming rookies have looked great in both the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer Leagues, making a case for the most underrated rookie class for next season.
A dive in to each of these rookies:
Nikola Topic
Topic was selected with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but was sidelined for the entirety of last season with a torn ACL suffered before the draft. Previous to his injury, Topic had a legitimate case as a top-three prospect in the class, leading many to believe that the Thunder got yet another steal as he fell to 12.
Topic has looked more than worthy of that value, as he's already totaled 29 total assists through his five total Summer League games. Turnover woes have certainly been present, but that's the case for many young floor generals. More importantly, he's looked decisive and aware when operating many offensive sets – a maestro in manipulating defenses.
He's been able to get to his spots at will, and possesses such a special passing vision that even Topic's teammates weren't aware existed until playing alongside him.
"I remember the very first practice, a pass he was making, I didn't even know I was open," Chris Youngblood said in reference to Topic. "So I was like okay, yeah, now I gotta stay ready cause you never know when the pass is coming."
Brooks Barnhizer
Many were surprised at the selection of Barnhizer at pick No. 44 in the 2025 NBA Draft, but those who knew Barnhizer before knew he embodied what it means to be a Thunder player. A four-year collegiate player at Northwestern, the 6-foot-6 wing turned into a well-rounded, jack-of-all-trades archetype, but became unique for his extraordinary hustle and effort.
The Thunder development staff has succeeded in helping Barnhizer channel that at the next level so far, as he's racked up 18 total steals through five games, including six and seven in his first two Las Vegas performances. His length and IQ on the perimeter have made for another hound to add to the wing mix in Oklahoma City, further deepening the best defense in the league.
Barnhizer's already on a two-way contract with the team, but he'll be a fun watch in both spot minutes with the main squad and as a focal point of the Oklahoma City Blue.
Chris Youngblood
Youngblood didn't hear his name called at the 2025 NBA Draft following a five-year college career, but has impressed as one of NBA Summer League's premier shooters so far. The sharpshooter nailed over 40 percent of his 3-point attempts in three of his college seasons, and hit 38.8 percent in his 2024-2025 campaign with Alabama.
He's kept that up with the Thunder's Summer League squad, hitting 15 of his 31 3-point attempts for a blistering 48.4 percent mark from deep. The Thunder have had success hitting on undrafted players in the past, including impressive development stories like Luguentz Dort. Although Oklahoma City won the championship last year, shooting woes were apparent, and it never hurts to add another versatile shooter to the rotation.
At the rate he's performing, Youngblood's making a strong case for earning the squad's last two-way contract, joining Barnhizer and Branden Carlson.
Thomas Sorber
Sorber is sitting out of the Summer League festivities, but he showed plenty of promise and upside in his freshman season at Georgetown. At the NBA Combine, the 19-year-old measured in at 6-foot-9 1/4 inch, 262.8 lbs and possesses a 7-foot-6 wingspan. Sorber joins just three other active NBA players to weigh at least 260 pounds and a hold 7-foot-6 wingspan – Zach Edey, Andre Drummond and Deandre Jordan – and is by far the most mobile of the group.
His physical attributes alone make him sound like the ideal Thunder center, and his offensive versatility only furthers that profile. Sorber has an underrated playmaking skillset, both out of the high post and DHO game, making him a suitable eventual replacement for Isaiah Hartenstein.
While he hasn't debuted yet, if he's anything like his incoming rookie peers, it's safe to expect some stellar performances from him when October rolls around.