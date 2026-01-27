Is There Any Concern for Mikel Brown Jr.'s NBA Draft Stock Amid Inconsistency?

Monday's college basketball slate gave us NBA Draft fireworks across two games, and there's a lot to take away. While Arizona's road win over BYU was the more entertaining matchup of the night, but Duke's 83-52 blowout win over Louisville was still interesting.

The most anticipated aspect of the game was Cameron Boozer going up against Mikel Brown Jr. in a battle of 2026 NBA Draft prospects. Boozer ranks second on Draft Digest's 2026 NBA Big Board, while Bown is seventh.

Unfortunately, the matchup was very one-sided, as Boozer went off for 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Brown, on the other hand, struggled immensely with seven points, two rebounds, three assists and three turnovers on 1-for-13 shooting.

This isn't the first time the freshman guard has posted poor shooting splits, but he still has a lot of strengths and potential that make him a top prospect. Revisiting his profile midseason, what's to like and what's not to like?

Scoring

As a 6-foot-5 point guard with a wingspan estimated to be around 6-foot-8, the upside and potential on both ends are there. Focusing more on the scoring, Brown has shown a lot of promise, but there are concerns.

His ability as a three-level scorer and shot taker are strengths. Although posting 37-27-82 shooting splits thus far, Brown isn't afraid to take the deep ball or create within the arc (seven threes per game, 4.8 twos per game, 6.5 free-throws per game).

However, the percentages are still a concern. 16.1 points per game is impressive on the surface, but he's taking a lot of shots and not converting at an efficient rate. Some of Brown's deep threes also question his shot diet.

Monday's struggles against Duke resulted in Brown's third single-digit scoring performance of the season, and his seventh game shooting under 45% from the field. There isn't an expectation for him to be this uber-efficient bucket-getter, but the percentages and shot IQ haven't been spectacular by any stretch.

Playmaking

But that's where Brown's biggest strength holds him in the early-to-mid lottery, despite the shooting. The freshman star is one of the best young playmakers in the country, averaging 5.1 assists per game with an assist-to-turnover ratio of two.

The 19-year-old is a highlight facilitator, making incredible passes that thread the thinnest needles. He loves to operate with his teammates while attacking the basket, finding open cutters off the pick-and-roll or jump pass.

It's also important to note that Brown is a frequent dribbler before making his pass. He draws the defense from the perimeter while operating on the ball, rarely making the quick swing. While that could pose concerns, it also notes great ball handling and quick pivots from shot creation.

Don't be too concerned with Brown's stock amid inefficient scoring. There are things to polish, but his age, frame and playmaking strengths pose more potential than most prospects.