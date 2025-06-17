Jalen Williams Highlights 2022 NBA Draft with 40 Points in NBA Finals
On Monday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers faced off in what could’ve been a decisive Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
The series was tied 2-2 heading into Monday’s fateful game, with both squads teeming with the energy needed to bring home the series-altering win.
Oklahoma City would be the victor, though, riding a 40-point performance from All-Star Jalen Williams to cement the win. The former Bulldog hasn't necessarily had the exact Finals performance he'd lkely been hoping for so far, but undoubtedly has been important to the Thunder's scheme as a shot-blocker and rim-runner.
Williams capitalized every time his team needed him. He finished 14-for-25 from the field, knocking down timely shot after timely shot to offer his team a chance. He got out for transition slams, cut in the half-court for touchy lays, knocked down open triples with ease and did everything in between.
Most simply, Williams looked a star when OKC needed him most.
One of the lesser subplots of this NBA Finals has been the success of the 2022 NBA Draft, which has fairly heavily leaned in OKC’s favor.
In finally seeing some lottery luck, Oklahoma City was able to jump to the No. 2 pick years ago, running to the podium to select 7-footer Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga.
Four picks later, Indiana would select guard Bennedict Mathurin, a vital piece to the Indiana formula, who scored 27 points in a much-needed Game 3 win.
Perhaps the best pick of the draft, though, was Williams at No. 12. He’s already earned an All-Star, All-NBA and All-Defense bid, and now has a 40-point contest in the NBA Finals to add to his resume.
Indiana capped their own draft in selecting guard Andrew Nembhard with the first pick of the second round. Nembhard’s been a force guarding at the point-of-attack all series, and has blended seamlessly in the Pacers’ shot-making corps.
There’s lessons to be learned from this Finals regarding the NBA Draft in general, both in evaluating what archetypes can see eventual success and researching classes as a whole.
The ’22 class wasn’t necessarily thought of to be a strong one, not owning a true No. 1 talent, and not seeing depth throughout.
So far, the players mentioned and more have done their best to prove those opinions wrong.
Game 6 of the NBA Finals will be played at 7:30 p.m. CT on Thursday. The Thunder stand one win away from a championship, with the Pacers looking to win two-straight and do the same.