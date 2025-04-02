Jeremiah Fears Officially Declares For 2025 NBA Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft cycle is heating up, with the NCAA March Madness tournament coming to a close conversations around and about the draft get cooking.
One of the biggest landmarks right now is the declaration process as prospects from all around the world have a window to declare for the NBA Draft. This class is supposed to be one of the best in a long time from top to bottom and the player pool continues to grow.
Most of the declarations at this time have all been expected, including in the latest entry, Oklahoma Sooners star freshman Jeremiah Fears.
Fears announced on ESPN's The Paul Finebaum show on the SEC Network that he would be entering the draft as the youngest player in the class.
The re-classified first-year Sooner handled the Nation's toughest conference admirably making the adjustment from non-conference play to the heart of SEC play as seamless as possible despite team adversity that eventually the Sooners came out of to make its first bid to the NCAA Tournament under Porter Moses, who was critical in recruitting Fears as a fellow Illinois native.
Oklahoma saw Fears play his best basketball down the stretch of this season, posting 25-or-more points in four of his last five games. This includes stellar play in Nashville during the SEC tournament and a wonderful showing in the first round of the NCAA tournament against the back-to-back reigning champion UCONN squad.
Fears is projected to go in the 2025 NBA Draft lottery, no small feat in any class much less a loaded crop of prospects such as this one. in the latest Draft Digest Mock Draft, Fears slots in at No. 6 to the Brooklyn Nets.