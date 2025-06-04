Jeremiah Fears or Tre Johnson: Who's the Better Point Guard Prospect?
As this month's NBA Draft rapidly approaches, the hierarchy of prospects is becoming more and more clear. While everything is always subject to change in the world of the NBA Draft, Dylan Harper seems to be the consensus top prospect at the point guard position, while Oklahoma's Jeremiah Fears and Texas' Tre Johnson have emerged as the two runner-ups.
Both Fears and Johnson bring a different skill-set to the position, but each have won over many evaluators due to their dominant traits. With both guards projected to go in the top ten, teams will be weighing which one is better suited to lead their backcourt into the future, which raises the question: who is the better NBA prospect?
The Case for Fears: His ability to pressure the rim and make a defensive impact gives him more NBA utility
Compared to Johnson, Fears brings a wider range of impact to the point guard position. He utilizes his advanced handle and ability to play between speeds to put more pressure on the rim and do a better job creating for teammates. Given the abundance of elite shot-making guards in the NBA, especially in comparison to quality advantage creators, this skillset may allow Fears to bring more distinct value to the league.
Further, Fears is also far ahead of Johnson on the defensive end of the ball, which is often the biggest swing factor for NBA point guards. Fears has a good chance to become a positive defender in the NBA, which makes a world of difference versus a prospect like Johnson, who will have to make large improvements to avoid being a liability.
The Case for Johnson: His elite shot-making is a better fit for the modern demands of the point guard position
While Johnson doesn't bring the all-around impact that Fears does, he is a far more advanced scorer, which is the most important skill for successful NBA ball handlers. On nearly seven three-point attempts per game, Johnson shot just under 40%. This included a range of difficult looks off the catch and off the dribble, compared to Fears' subpar 28.4% shooting. Johnson projects as an elite shot-maker, which is becoming more of a necessity for NBA ball handlers every season, and the backbone for the majority of the position's stars.
He doesn't yet excel in many ways other than as a shooter, but this key trait alone unlocks the door to many NBA outcomes that may not even be attainable to Fears without drastic improvements.