Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje Among Early Standouts At adidas Eurocamp

The 2026 NBA Draft is just weeks away, but adidas Eurocamp is also a place where future draft classes start to take shape. With some of the top young international prospects and rising American players all competing in the same event, the camp gives evaluators a chance to track much more than just the upcoming class.

Through the early portion of action in Treviso, several players stood out. Some did it with production, some did it with tools and others simply looked the part in a setting loaded with talent.

That starts with Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, who looked like one of the more intriguing long-term prospects in the event. At his size, the shooting ability is the first thing that stands out. He looked comfortable spacing the floor, but what made him even more impressive was the way he connected the game as a passer.

Boumtje Boumtje didn’t just look like a big forward who could make shots. He showed real feel, kept the ball moving and made quick decisions within the flow of the offense. He also attacked the rim with force, finishing with both touch and power depending on what the possession required. For a player with his combination of size, skill and feel, it was easy to see why he’s viewed as a prospect with real long-term upside.

That same blend of confidence and skill also showed up with Meissa Faye, who made a strong early impression. The lefty wing looked fluid offensively, and his jumper stood out throughout the day. He also has a good build for his age and carried himself with noticeable confidence. Faye was vocal, poised and looked like an alpha on the floor, which matters in this type of setting. There’s a difference between being talented and looking comfortable leading, and Faye showed flashes of both.

The 3SSB Select group had several players worth noting as well, starting with Javon Bardwell. He looked like a smooth wing with fluid jumper mechanics, and he also picked up full court defensively a few times. There was a clear confidence to the way he carried himself. It’s early, but Bardwell had some of that star aura that tends to stand out in a camp environment.

While Bardwell had the smooth wing flashes, Josiah Rose made his mark in a different way. He brought physicality and toughness, handled the ball well, played through contact and showed the ability to finish around the rim. Rose was especially impressive with how strong he looked for his size, even holding his own in the post and blocking a shot while defending on the block. Shortly after, he knocked down a smooth 3, showing a little bit of versatility to go along with the toughness.

Nolan Nelson brought another layer of energy to that group. He looked like a confident forward who competed, communicated and finished well with both hands. Those traits can sometimes get overlooked in a camp setting, but Nelson’s ability to do the little things while also playing with confidence made him easy to notice.

The guard play also had its moments, particularly from Maxence Lemoine. He’s a smaller lefty guard, but his midrange shot looked lethal, and he showed good touch around the rim. What stood out most was how well he used angles on drives. He wasn’t just trying to overpower defenders. He played with craft, timing and control.

That ability to control possessions also showed up with Gene Roebuck, who had a good early showing. He played with good body control, pace and timing, and he showed an ability to manipulate defenders. That type of feel matters, especially in settings where players are trying to adjust quickly to new teammates, new systems and unfamiliar competition.

Not every standout performance was built around scoring, either. Aron Stazic stood out with his motor, making a lot of winning plays while moving well for his size. His energy and activity gave him a positive presence on the floor, and those traits tend to matter in a camp setting where players are trying to separate themselves quickly.

Then there’s Mach Jongkuch, who is clearly a different type of evaluation. His size is impossible to miss at 7-foot-5 as the tallest player in the event. At the same time, he’s extremely thin and still has a long way to go with his footwork. There were some raw, head-scratching moments, but there were also interesting possessions that showed why he’s worth tracking. His free throw mechanics looked good, and with that kind of size, even flashes are worth noting.

That’s what makes Eurocamp such an important evaluation setting. Some players are closer to helping now, while others are long-term projects with tools that will take years to develop. But across the board, the opening action in Treviso offered plenty to track.

Boumtje Boumtje may have been the headliner among the early standouts, but he was far from the only player who improved his stock. Faye, Bardwell, Rose, Nelson, Lemoine, Roebuck, Stazic and Jongkuch all gave evaluators something to think about as the camp continues.