Johann Grunloh's Potential Impact at Virginia Next Season
German center Johann Grunloh, who was on NBA radars entering this season, decided to do what many other prospects have done, opting to play collegiate basketball in the United States instead of declaring for the draft. On April 28, he committed to Virginia and head coach Ryan Odom, and will serve as a centerpiece for the Cavaliers next season as he attempts to get into position to play at the next level.
Prospects like Mihailo Petrovic (Illinois), Ilias Kamardine (Ole Miss), and Clarence Massamba (Tennessee) have all made the jump to high-major basketball from European professional competition and are likely to contribute at a high level in the NCAA. The German big man is yet another example of this trend's expansion.
Grunloh is a 6-foot-11 defensive wizard from SC Rasta Vechta of the German Bundesliga, one of the top professional basketball leagues in the world. A fantastic shot-blocker and rim protector that possesses elite defensive instincts, Grunloh immediately raises the ceiling for this Virginia frontcourt, especially when playing in the post against opposing forwards and centers.
Having already made the Rasta Vechta professional team after coming up through the U18 ranks, Grunloh brings pedigree and ready-made defensive ability to a Virginia squad that will now have a much better chance to compete in the Atlantic Coast Conference with the likes of Duke, North Carolina, and North Carolina State, all of whom have loaded up on talent themselves.
Beyond his simple ability as a drive deterrent, Grunloh has some skill outside of the paint on the offensive end, as he is an above-average three-point shooter who can provide spacing for the Cavaliers next year. He can also serve as a play finisher in the paint, and will go a long way in helping Odom's offense to be as efficient inside of the arc as possible, which is one of the primary tenets of his offensive system.
Grunloh will join transfers UC-Irvine forward Devin Tillis, BYU guard Dallin Hall, French forward Martin Carrere, Oklahoma guard Duke Miles, and North Dakota State guard Jacari White as portal additions for Odom's team going into next season, a talented group that can help Virginia reclaim its title as one of the top teams in the ACC.
