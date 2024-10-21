Kanon Catchings Combines Elite Shooting With Great Physical Tools
Standing at 6-foot-9, BYU freshman Kanon Catchings is an elite combo forward prospect with true upside both in the paint and on the perimeter. Playing for Overtime Elite last season, Catchings was an extremely efficient scorer, averaging 1.25 points per shot according to Synergy Sports. He had a true shooting rate of 62.7% and hit 40.8% of his threes on 130 attempts.
His offensive game is impressive due to the fact that he can spot up very effectively as well as score in the paint due to his size and athletic pop. He's also fantastic in transition – his true shooting rate is even better on the break, as he's at an astounding 68.7% including 50% on three-pointers. Overall, his catch-and-shoot numbers are extremely impressive, as he ranks in the 89th percentile on such shots and does so on legitimate volume.
On this BYU team, however, Catchings may come off the bench at forward behind Rutgers graduate transfer Mawot Mag. It wouldn't be unprecedented to have a first-round draft pick be a sixth man for a contending team like BYU will be – last season, combo guard Reed Sheppard was a bench player for Kentucky before being drafted third overall by the Houston Rockets.
WIth a logjam at guard between likely starters Dallin Hall and another freshman sensation in Egor Demin, it's possible that junior Richie Saunders will play the wing spot as a shooting guard/small forward combo. This could also affect Catchings' minutes as he attempts to get reps at this position as well, though he will need to develop certain skills to make the switch.
Right now, Catchings is projected more as a pick-and-pop power forward, but if he's able to improve his handle, he may be able to transition into a wing role. His shot is there and his offensive game has vastly improved since before he played in OTE, but as far as power forward minutes go, he's still competing at the four spot against a fifth-year grad transfer that has more athletic ability and more experience.
By the middle of the season, though, it may be tough to keep Catchings off of the court in a starting role. The upside is just so great and, in an NBA system like head coach Kevin Young's, his skillset as a face-up forward might be too good of a fit to ignore. When looking at NBA teams in general, it's vital that players at the power forward position have perimeter skill, which Catchings has in spades.
Regardless of if he starts at the beginning of the year or not, Kanon Catchings will be a major impact player for a very high-upside BYU Cougars team.
