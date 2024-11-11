Kansas Jayhawks Worth Keeping Tabs on in 2025 NBA Draft Cycle
The 2025 NBA Draft class is loaded with talent, one of the most exciting and alluring classes in recent memory. With generation talents littered at the top and enough talent that there can be confidence - at least at the moment - that each pick in June's draft has a legitimate shot to be a contributor.
In the early portion of the College basketball season, everyone is frantically looking for what teams give them the most bang for their buck in watching and hunting draft talent. Look no furhter than the Kansas Jayhawks.
While the Jayhawks have interesting veterans like Dajuan Harris, KJ Adams and Hunter Dickinson who all have their own deficiencies and are liking hurling toward fantastic college careers that in the NBA lead to a G League contract hoping to become another chapter of the storybook pipeline - Kansas also has first round talents waiting in their wings.
Sure Dickinson's post play and shooting makes him appealing but his defense leaves plenty to be desired at the next level. While Harris has the defensive chops and motor, his size concerns, inability to score and inconsistent table setting likely rule him out from the NBA's radar. For Adams, he would need the perfect spot looking for a modern small ball five and to greatly improve his jumpshot which is tough to bank on.
Though, further down that KU roster you see AJ Storr and Zeke Mayo, a couple of players earning the Remy Martin treatment from Bill Self. Martin, a transfer from Arizona State spent most of the season coming off the bench for the Jayhawks despite being one of the team's best scorers before eventually earning a starting spot and helping Kansas win a National Title.
Mayo and Storr each transfers from South Dakota State and Wisconsin respectively have started the season on the bench for Self. However, in the biggest game of the college season to take with the Jayhawks hosting the Tar Heels, both of them were keys to victory in Lawrence.
Storr finished with 13 points, two rebounds, two steals, a steal with Mayo chipping in 21 points, five rebounds, four assists and a trio of triples.
It shouldn't be long until one or both of those transfers crack the starting five for Kansas, and each of them should have the a large enough body of work to make their way into the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.