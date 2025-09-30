Karter Knox: a Quiet Star of the 2026 NBA Draft Class
The college basketball season sits just over a month away, meaning the official kickoff of the 2026 NBA Draft cycle sits right around the corner. At the moment, the top of mock drafts are concentrated with incoming freshmen. Among the many names commonly seen in the top ten, BYU's A.J. Dybansta, Duke's Cameron Boozer, and Kansas' Darryn Peterson are the three talents typically atop most lists.
While these three incredible talents are rightfully seen as the stars of the 2026 NBA Draft class, the list likely won't end there for such a gifted group of players. In addition to the prodigious recent high school grads, Karter Knox sticks out as a returner who brings the all-around talent and upside to emerge as a star in his own right.
The Arkansas Razorbacks' 6-foot-5 wing is fresh off a productive freshman season in which he averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists on an efficient 56.5% shooting from two-point range and 35.0% shooting from beyond the arc. At 220-lbs with a wingspan north of 6-foot-10, the 20-year-old is an athletic, powerful driver to the rim who has boasted intruiging flashes both as a scorer and defender.
Knox played his best ball towards the end of the season, including 20 points on just eight shots in his final game against Texas Tech in the NCAA Tournament. After testing the waters during the draft process, he returned to Fayetteville to boost his stock with added responsibility. Coach John Calipari has raved about Knox's immense talent, which could fuel him to emerge as one of the 2026 class' best players at he NBA level.
Knox Boasts the Foundation of a Valuable NBA Wing
Regardless if Knox can ever tap into a sort of star upside, he projects as a valuable rotation wing in his current trajectory. He's a solid shooter, especially from the corners, as well as a strong off-the-dribble threat when playing off creation. He's an athletic slasher, who can efficiently convert two-point opportunities.
On defense, these same physical tools make Knox a comfortable projection as a contributor. All in all, this makes Knox an athletic and efficient two-way wing, with scoring ablility as both a shooter and finisher at the rim. This archetype brings immediate value to the current state of the NBA.
Knox's Brilliant Flashes Demonstrate Unsung Potential
On top of his well-rounded foundation, Knox boasts some upside through his mix of off-the-dribble scoring and defensive flashes. While this wasn't the case for the bulk of his buckets, the Florida native showcased stretches in which he string together complex handling sequences and fluidly transitioned into jumpers. Among these impressive plays included a number of step-back threes late in his freshman season.
Knox's upside isn't just concentrated to his three-point flashes, though, his slashing talent mixes in with to make his all-around scoring potential high. With some polish to his process and shot-making abilities, he could bring a multi-faceted bucket-getting package to the NBA. Combine that with the defensive upside his physical tools bring, and Knox may be a potenatial star hidden in plain sight.