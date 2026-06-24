Keaton Wagler Selected with No. 5 Pick: Scouting Report, Fit and More

The first day of the 2026 NBA Draft is officially underway, with a handful of the top prospects already off the board. All three of AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson have officially found their way to their new homes.

One of the top risers in the class was Illinois guard Keaton Wagler, who saw what is likely the most improbable draft rise of the modern era. He was a three-star recruit, but led Illinois to the Final Four averaging 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists, earning NBA Draft acclaim in the process.

On Tuesday night, he was selected No. 5 overall by the Clippers. Here’s the quick scouting report on Wagler, as well as how he could fit in the NBA:

Keaton Wagler Scouting Report

College: Illinois

Class: Freshman

Position: Guard

Height: 6-6

Wingspan: 6-6

Draft age: 19.4

Strengths:

Size, pace and craft

Shooting and shot-making

Creation

Play-making and feel

Areas of Improvement:

Strength and athleticism

Defense

Outlook:

Wagler showed a highly impressive skillset with the Illini, scoring both on and off the ball. He should be able to play either backcourt position in the NBA, shooting at the two-guard and handling the ball with pace and craft.

Wagler needs to add strength to tap into his high-end upside, which should help his finishing, defense and more.

Ultimately, he’s one of the highest-feel players in the class, and his meteoric rise through the draft ranks should lend itself to early success in the big leagues.

Role: Secondary Creator

Impact: Starter; Star or Superstar Upside

Swing skills: Strength, Defense

Fit with Clippers

Notable players: Kawhi Leonard, Darius Garland

Years after trading away a lanky, versatile guard that stands at 6-foot-6 and has tons of feel for the game — one who is the reigning back-to-back MVP — the Clippers get another at the 2026 NBA Draft.

Wagler fits well everywhere due to his positional versatility, able to play on and off the ball. But his fit with the Clippers is especially notable given he'll be able to play alongside star guard Darius Garland Jr., providing fire-power from beyond the arc.

More importantly, Wagler will be able to hone his lead guard skills in the interim for the next several years before becoming a major part of the team's core. He should play well off impact players like Kawhi Leonard, Derrick Jones Jr. and more.