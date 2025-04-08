Kentucky Nabs Talented 2026 NBA Draft Transfer
The 2025 College Basketball season officially ended last night as the Florida Gators cut the nets down to claim its third National Title.
This is where the fun begins for the offseason. With the Transfer Portal wide open and players declaring for the NBA Draft or making shocking decisions to return, it takes a battle station with seventeen screens to keep up with all the player movement.
Perhaps the most interesting transfer decision comes from Jayden Quaintance, a former 5-Star recruit that stands 6-foot-10 who is leaving Arizona State behind to join the SEC.
Quaintance will be a must-watch player as a Sophomore, too young to declare for the 2025 NBA Draft but one of the more interesting 2026 NBA Draft prospects in a similarly loaded draft class that could develop to even bigger heights than the highly praised 2025 crop of prospects.
The big man will be joining the Kentucky Wildcats, playing in the best basketball conference in college basketball to compete against the best.
Quaintance will have a massive stage to showcase his skillset for a Wildcat team hoping to go on another deep Tournament run after Kentucky fell to Tennessee in the Sweet 16 this March.
At Arizona State, the former 5-Star prospect, who is arguably the best transfer player in the portal, averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.6 blocks in 24 games. He was named to the Big 12's All-Defensive Team and All-Freshman team.
Next season will feature plenty of college basketball prospects to track all season long and the Kentucky Wildcats will be high on the list.