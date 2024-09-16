Kentucky's New Era Of NBA Development Starts With Three Exciting Transfers
Following the departure of long-time coach John Calipari, the new-look Kentucky Wildcats have retooled with several of college basketball’s top transfers. Kentucky has a long history of developing NBA talent, and their top three transfers will look to continue this tradition.
Brandon Garrison | Center | 6’11” | 245 lbs
Brandon Garrison is a physically gifted big man with great feel on both ends of the court. While playing with Oklahoma State, Garrison showed several flashes of his all-around potential. Although he did not put up great numbers, his impact is evident on tape.
It all starts on the defensive end for Garrison, where he excels at protecting the rim and has displayed switchability at times. He moves his feet well in space and disrupts passing lanes due to his wingspan. Drop coverage is a strong suit of his defense, as he can recover and challenge offensive players who get past him. Garrison also does a good job of getting physical while fighting for rebounds. Having averaged just over five rebounds in his freshman year, it’s not fair to fully summarize his impact, as he excelled at boxing opponents out and allowing his teammates to grab the board in space.
Otega Oweh | Wing | 6’4” | 215 lbs
Otega Oweh is an athletic marvel and made significant strides in his offensive efficiency during his sophomore season. Having played his first two years at Oklahoma, Oweh is now looking for a larger role in Lexington. He has a nonstop motor that creates transition opportunities.
Oweh is very effective at attacking the rim, relying on his body control and explosiveness to finish creatively. He is especially dangerous when defenders close out hard. He is too quick and vertically gifted for defenders to contain on the perimeter, so continuing to develop his three-point shooting could be key to earning a spot in the 2025 draft.
His most translatable skill may come on the defensive end. He is very aggressive and regularly jumps passing lanes. His elite athleticism allows him to guard across opposing lineups. Oweh uses his strength and quickness to get into opponents’ space off-ball and could be one of the better SEC players in terms of off-ball defense.
Jaxson Robinson | Wing | 6’7” | 195 lbs
Jaxson Robinson was one of the best shooters in the transfer portal and should bring a quick spark to the Wildcats' offense. He will need to continue rounding out his game to fit at the next level but he has the tools to eventually become a three-and-D wing.
Robinson’s calling card at the moment is his three-point shooting, as he hit 35% of his threes on nearly seven attempts per game last season for BYU. He can hit threes in a variety of ways but is especially deadly on set shots. His ability to move off-ball and get to his spots should be especially effective this upcoming season and will surely intrigue NBA teams.
A vital area of improvement for Robinson comes on the defensive end. While he has good size and fluidity, he occasionally falls asleep on defense and can lose track of his man. If he gets a little more help offensively at Kentucky, his energy on the defensive end is expected to improve and help continue his rising draft stock.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.