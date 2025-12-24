Kentucky's Kam Williams Hits 8 Triples in Win Against Bellarmine

The Kentucky basketball team hasn't had quite the year that some anaylsists expected heading into the 2025-26 season.

The team has been solid, and holds a 9-4 record to show for it, but there is no doubt that the group has had its struggles this year. Recently, though, the Wildcats appear to be getting back on track, as the team has reeled off four consecutive wins following a 35-point loss to Gonzaga.

Two of those victories have come against Indiana and St. John's, indicating that Mark Pope's team may finally be hitting its stride. Kentucky's most recent win came againt Bellarmine, as the Wildcats defeated the Knights 99-85.

In that contest, Pope's group was led by a career-high 26 points from sophomore Kam Williams, who shot 8-of-10 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the free throw line. The second-year wing also chipped in a rebound and a steal while committing 0 turnovers in 22 minutes on the floor.

Williams' performance comes one game after his second double-digit scoring output of the season, an 11-point showing against St. John's. The Lafayette, LA, product also scored 13 points against Loyola earlier this season.

As Kentucky continues to figure things out this season, Williams could be an important piece of the winning formula for Pope's team. The talented wing player spent his freshman season at Tulane, where he averaged 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks while shooting 48.5% from the field and 41.2% from 3-point range on 4.6 attempts per game.

Williams transferred to Kentucky over the offseason, and his statistics have taken a slight dip with the Wildcats. This year, Williams is averaging 6.8 points, 2.9 rebuonds, an assist, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc.

While his numbers aren't eye-catching, the sophomore still has a chance to be an NBA Draft prospect in the 2026 class if he can continue to knock down 3-point shots. While it is unlikely that Williams will hit 8 triples in many more games this season, if he can be a solid role player for the Wildcats in SEC play, the Kentucky standout has the physical tools to intrigue NBA scouts.

Listed at 6-foot-8 and 205 pounds, Williams has good size on the wing coupled with a history of solid perimeter shooting production. With a few more big performances this year, or consistent play off the bench, Williams could work his way into the 2026 NBA Draft class.

