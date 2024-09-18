Kings Land College Standout in 2025 Mock Draft
The South Carolina Gamecocks roster one of - if not the - best college returnee ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft cycle. A year ago, Collin Murray-Boyles had believes after his first year in college for the 2024 NBA Draft, electing to return to school should land Murray-Boyles a solidified first-round label with a chance to crack a loaded lottery in 2025.
14 Days away from NBA media day, with college training camps in full swing, the 2025 NBA Draft cycle is heating up with the latest mock draft from NBA Draft expert Derek Parker taking a stab at the lottery nine months out from draft day.
In this mock draft, the draft expert allowed Tankathon to define the NBA Draft Lottery as the site has the Sacramento Kings landing in the lottery - something Parker doesn't believe in and while they made enough moves with the DeMar DeRozan addition to make the playoffs out West, the chances of falling in the play-in tournament remain.
With the No. 12 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Kings selected Murray-Boyles in Parker's mock draft giving the Kings a pro-ready players that fills in the right gaps for Sacramento.
"Sacramento selects our first collegiate returnee...Functioning more as a small ball center than a true forward, still, his production and advanced impact did not go unnoticed..if he can find any semblance of a perimeter game next year he will be an easy lock to go in the 2025 lottery," Parker explained.
