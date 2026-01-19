Kingston Flemings Shows Off Skillset in Houston’s Win over Arizona State

The 2026 NBA Draft is shaping up to be one of the best classes in years, highlighted by an elite top-three, as well as its point guard crop.

It’s not often multiple elite point guards pass through the draft ranks, but the ’26 class seems set to offer a half dozen in the first round alone. One who could certainly hear his named called first among those is Houston’s Kingston Flemings, who showed off his full skillset in a Sunday-night win over Arizona State.

The seventh-ranked Cougars grabbed a 30-point win over the Sun Devils, with Flemings leading the way with a game-high 20 points. He shot an efficient 8-for-14 overall, hitting one of his three triples while adding eight assists, four rebounds and four steals.

Flemings showed off real versatility as a scorer. He got out in transition for a fiery dunk, sliced to the mid-range with speed for high-rising jumpers, utilized his handle to dance the rim, and even hit an off-the-dribble 3-pointer.

Kingston Flemings vs. Arizona State:



20 points

57% FG

33% 3P (1/3)

8 assists (3 TO’s)

4 steals

2 blocks pic.twitter.com/FRjI9uKaRx — Derek Parker (@DParkOK) January 19, 2026

NBA scouts and decision-makers will be keen to see the 3-point volume rise, as well as his free throw rate, though the rest of Flemings’ skillset stands out as NBA-ready.

Even more, Flemings eight assists helped to get other teammates going, as teammates and fellow draft hopefuls in Chris Cenac Jr., Joseph Tugler and Milos Uzan all finished in double-digit scoring.

Flemings not only stood out as the top offensive player, but he was especially stingy defensively, too. He nabbed four steals, which he’s done twice already in his short college career, as well as two blocks. He hasn’t been a prolific shot-blocker this season, and this was his first game with more than one.

With speed, shot-making, passing and point-of-attack defense at 6-foot-4, Flemings has a great case for being the best all-around guard in the 2026 class, capable of carrying all those skills over immediately to the NBA. Others, such as Mikel Brown Jr., Labaron Philon and Bennett Stirtz are elite in areas such as shooting, shot-making and play-making, though Flemings' steadiness will jump out to plenty of NBA teams.

For now, Flemings' range likely starts at No. 5, and ends in the late-lottery.

Houston, now 17-1 on the season, next takes on a top-15 team in Texas Tech, who has one of the country’s top point guards of their own in Christian Anderson. The teams played weeks ago, with Houston winning the grindy, defensive contest by just four due to late-game heroics from Flemings.