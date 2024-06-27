Lakers Select Bronny James No. 55 at 2024 NBA Draft
After a widely speculated pre-draft process, Bronny James — the son of NBA superstar LeBron James — was selected No. 55 by the Lakers, where they’ll become the league’s first-ever father-son duo.
James reportedly had interest from other teams, but James’ agent Rich Paul steered him to Los Angeles.
Per Draft Digest’s earlier scouting report: “Bronny James is an undersized combo guard, but makes up for the lack of height with a strong frame, great athleticism and quickness. He boasts quick, powerful vertical pop and moves well on both ends. Given his age and genetics, it’s worth monitoring James’ height moving forward as it wouldn’t be surprising to see him grow a few inches.
When it comes down to it, the former Sierra Canyon standout is known for being a shooter. He has deep range and has proven to be a player that can rattle off multiple triples in a single quarter when he gets hot. This has always helped him get his team back into games when trailing, or even pulling away for a win. With that in mind, given his first scoring instinct is to shoot, he sometimes limits himself as an offensive player. Putting together a more balanced shot diet at USC will be critical, as it will make him a more well-rounded prospect and open things for him offensively. When James catches, his first two actions are generally to shoot or pass. Moving forward, we’ll want to see him create and score on the move more and get to the next two levels.”
All eyes now turn to 2024 NBA Summer League, which kicks off Saturday, July 6, with the California Classic. The annual summer showdown featuring all 30 teams takes place from July 12-22 in Las Vegas.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.